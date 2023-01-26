Sports Authority Approves Next Steps For Southside Stadium

The Sports Authority on Thursday morning approved the next steps needed to decide on the exact location of the planned Southside Stadium.

The panel approved moving forward with a survey at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site as well as soil borings and environmental testing.

Jermaine Freeman, of city economic development, said the resolution that was approved "authorizes the city to do the due diligence to site the stadium."

He said the city has blanket contracts with firms that can do the work.

Mr. Freeman said, "This will allow us to start the process."

He said it should happen "within the next couple of weeks."

Mr. Freeman said as soon as the exact stadium location is determined that the property owner will then proceed with a donation agreement turning over the land to the Sports Authority.