Chattem Methanol Tank Catches Fire

The CFD went to the scene of a commercial fire at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. on Friday morning.

The call came out at 10:51 a.m. to 1713 W 38th St. where crews found fire around one of Chattem’s methanol tanks. The fire was extinguished within minutes and firefighters continued to cool the tank.

A CFD hazmat team arrived on the scene and located a leak in one of the valves going to the tank. The CFD successfully stopped the leak.

There were no injuries. The plant was evacuated and everyone was accounted for.

Chattanooga FD was remaining at the facility to assist Chattem employees while they finish mitigating the scene. There are no hazards involved with this incident.

Engine 9, Squad 1, Quint 14, Quint 1, Quint 3, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Ladder 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, Hazmat 1 (Red Shift) responded, along with Special Operations, CPD and Hamilton County EMS.