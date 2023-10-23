Family Escapes From Burning Home At Mulberry Park, Ooltewah/Collegedale

A family escaped a house fire on Monday morning without injuries at the Mulberry Park development at Ooltewah/Collegedale.

At 6:30 a.m., Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a large residential house fire located at 4202 Linen Crest Way.

The first unit on the scene reported a fully involved three-story home. Tri-Community VFD immediately called for a Mutual Aid response to assist them. Chattanooga Fire Department and Catoosa Fire Department responded to the fire scene. East Ridge FD stood by at the Tri-Community VFD station for any additional emergency calls.



Firefighters conducted an interior attack attempting to get the fire under control. Due to heavy fire in the roof line, firefighters evacuated the home and conducted an offensive attack.



Tri-Comm fire officials reported no injuries, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire caused heavy damage to the home. The family will be staying with friends temporarily.