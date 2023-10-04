Police Blotter: Woman’s Door Is Egged By Kids After She Cusses Out Their Mom; Woman Becomes Irate When She Can’t Enter Exile Bar

A woman on Poplar Street called police to report some kids had thrown eggs at her door and she knew who it was. The woman said earlier she had a disorder with another woman. She said the other woman’s daughter lied to her daughter, so she cussed out the other woman. She said the other woman had her kids come by her house and throw eggs on her door. She knew it was the other woman’s kids because she knew their voices, but didn't see them. There was very minimum damage to the door. The woman just wanted a report.

* * *

A man on E. 5th Street told police he wanted to document that his young female neighbor was being disorderly earlier in the day.

* * *

A woman on Greenbrook Lane was on the phone with her daughter, and the woman was arguing with her husband and hung up the phone suddenly. The daughter called police to check on her mother. When police arrived, both the woman and her husband said they had been drinking and had a verbal argument. Both said there was nothing physical involved and they had resolved their issues for the night.

* * *

A woman called police and said her phone had been stolen at Santi's Mexican Grill at 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. She said she went to the restroom with the phone, accidentally exited without it, and returned to the restroom stall where she was but it was gone. The phone is a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (valued at $1,000) with a clear/mirror case with white hearts on the back. She tracked her phone with her Samsung watch to an address on Hall Street. Police attempted to make contact at that address to confirm its tracked location and to retrieve the phone but were unsuccessful. The woman did not want to prosecute, just have her phone returned.

* * *

A man at the District at Hamilton Place Apartments at 1920 Gunbarrel Road told police his vehicle had been broken into sometime overnight. He said nothing had been taken, but the passenger side window was busted out.

* * *

A woman at the District at Hamilton Place Apartments at 1920 Gunbarrel Road told police her vehicle had been broken into sometime overnight. She said the suspect busted out the driver's side window and approximately $100 in cash was taken.

* * *

Another man at the District at Hamilton Place Apartments at 1920 Gunbarrel Road said his vehicle had been broken into sometime overnight. He said though he locked the doors to his vehicle, his front and back windows were cracked. His firearm inside the vehicle was stolen. The firearm was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police were called to Mansion Circle where a black female was reported sleeping in the stairwell. Police found the woman lying on the steps with a blanket over her head. The apartment manager responded and requested the woman be trespassed. She was told to leave the premises and not return.

* * *

A woman told police she went to Union Hills Baptist Church at 1800 N. Chamberlain Ave. for a funeral. She arrived at noon and at almost 2 p.m. found her 2020 Kia Forte had been stolen. She said it had been locked and she had the key. She showed police broken glass in the parking lot where her vehicle was stolen. She later called in and said the vehicle had a Mary Kay sticker on the back window. Police left the number with church staff to review camera footage and to notify if anything was found. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC and BOLO’d the vehicle on all three CPD channels.

* * *

A man at the Chattanoogan Hotel at 1201 Broad St. told police he had returned to his vehicle to find it had been ransacked. He said he left it unlocked. A Kicker DSC65 speaker worth $70 was stolen, a Pioneer Nex stereo worth $400 was taken, and two cashed checks were also stolen.

* * *

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police in March she paid someone to take wedding pictures. She said that she paid this person with her credit card over the Internet and now she is not receiving her service. She believes that the person that she sent the money to doesn't actually exist and it was a scam. She said that she paid them $1,200 to take the pictures. She said the suspect was from Nevada.

* * *

A woman on Tomahawk Trail told police her Mongoose bicycle was stolen from outside the house. She said the approximate value of the bicycle was $500.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman at the front of Exile at 1634 Rossville Ave. She told police the security guard was rude and was not letting her into the bar. She was very emotional and irate. Police were able to calm the woman and she informed police that she was having a bad day and just wanted to go inside the establishment. Police spoke to security who said they had done last call and were not allowing any more people in the bar at that time. Security said the woman became belligerent and irate towards them. The owner of Exile came out of the establishment and spoke to the woman and was able to calm her down and they were both able to work out the situation. She was understanding and went on her way.