Latest Headlines

Boy, 16, Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old Girl

  • Friday, November 10, 2023
Chattanooga Police have charged a 16-year-old male in the Oct. 28 shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.
 
Police had responded at 7:31 p.m. to a person shot call in the 1400 block of Chamberlain Avenue.  When officers arrived, they found the teen with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.  EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
 
Family members said she was shot in the head. They said she had just turned 15.
 
Due to the information initially provided to investigators, it was unclear if her death was caused by another.  After a thorough investigation, it was found her death was caused by another, police said.  

On Thursday, homicide Investors arrested the 16-year-old male and charged him with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of firearm. 
 
He was transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.
Latest Headlines
Freedom Homestead Is Launched To Help Homeless Veterans With Rural Campus Here
Freedom Homestead Is Launched To Help Homeless Veterans With Rural Campus Here
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2023
Boy, 16, Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old Girl
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2023
Arrest Made After ALPR Camera Detects Stolen Vehicle
Arrest Made After ALPR Camera Detects Stolen Vehicle
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2023
SAS Middle School In Split With Swiss Memorial In Home Opener
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/10/2023
Randy Smith: 48 Years Ago...
Randy Smith: 48 Years Ago...
  • Sports
  • 11/10/2023
Moc Wrestlers Face First Dual Matches In Ohio This Weekend
  • Sports
  • 11/10/2023
Breaking News
Some Amazing Houses Featured In New Book More Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/10/2023

Some amazing houses, many of which were, unfortunately, torn down, are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Arrest Made After ALPR Camera Detects Stolen Vehicle
Arrest Made After ALPR Camera Detects Stolen Vehicle
  • 11/10/2023

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was alerted by his Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) in his sheriff’s vehicle to a possible stolen vehicle, while he was patrolling the Market Street ... more

County School Board Approves Grant Dealing With Transportation And Diversity
  • 11/10/2023

The County School Board on Thursday voted to approve a federal Fostering Diverse Schools grant of $251,000 to study transportation for students across the county’s school choice offerings. These ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Son To Leave Her Home; Man In Cape Yelling At Cars Was Just Singing
  • 11/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/10/2023
Man Who Was Shot 17 Times, Run Over By Car, Gets 5-Year Sentence For Role In Shootout
Man Who Was Shot 17 Times, Run Over By Car, Gets 5-Year Sentence For Role In Shootout
  • 11/9/2023
Federal Jury Rules That County Deputy Used Excessive Force On Passenger In Chase
  • 11/9/2023
Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • 11/9/2023
Opinion
Stunning
  • 11/10/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 11/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/10/2023
Why Can't Shoplifters Pay? - And Response
  • 11/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
  • 11/8/2023
Sports
#11/12 Lady Vols Drop Heartbreaker To #18/22 Florida State, 92-91
#11/12 Lady Vols Drop Heartbreaker To #18/22 Florida State, 92-91
  • 11/9/2023
Randy Smith: 48 Years Ago...
Randy Smith: 48 Years Ago...
  • 11/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
  • 11/9/2023
Moc Wrestlers Face First Dual Matches In Ohio This Weekend
  • 11/10/2023
Lady Flames Soccer Advances To Gulf South Championship
  • 11/9/2023
Happenings
"Messiah" Community Sing-Along Event Is Dec. 10
  • 11/9/2023
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
  • 11/9/2023
Former President Of Notre Dame High School Releases Book
Former President Of Notre Dame High School Releases Book
  • 11/10/2023
The Salvation Army Kicks Off The Holiday Season With Christmas Concert Event
  • 11/10/2023
Entertainment
SAU To Host Live Finals For 2023 Concerto Competition
SAU To Host Live Finals For 2023 Concerto Competition
  • 11/10/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Karen Shostak
  • 11/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Love
Best Of Grizzard - Love
  • 11/10/2023
Lee Chamber Music Showcase To Take Place Nov. 16
Lee Chamber Music Showcase To Take Place Nov. 16
  • 11/9/2023
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
  • 11/8/2023
Opinion
Stunning
  • 11/10/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 11/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/10/2023
Dining
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Business/Government
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
  • 11/9/2023
Person Arrested On Multiple Warrants At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
  • 11/9/2023
Project At 7038 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Switches From Townhomes To Single-Family
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 2-8
  • 11/9/2023
Student Scene
Veterans Day Chapel Program Honors 17 Former McCallie Students And Current Faculty Members
Veterans Day Chapel Program Honors 17 Former McCallie Students And Current Faculty Members
  • 11/9/2023
Walker Proclaims Nurse Practitioner Week At Lee Nov. 12-18
  • 11/9/2023
Lee To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 16
Lee To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 16
  • 11/9/2023
Living Well
Simeone, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Seeing Patients At New Hamilton Physician Group Location
Simeone, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Seeing Patients At New Hamilton Physician Group Location
  • 11/9/2023
Stewart Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
Stewart Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
  • 11/9/2023
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applications For 2024-2025 Academic Year
  • 11/9/2023
Memories
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Outdoors
River Nonprofit Reaches Milestone Of 600,000 Pounds Of Trash Removed
  • 11/10/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Moose Spray
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Moose Spray
  • 11/9/2023
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
  • 11/9/2023
Travel
Spend Christmas In Kentucky
  • 11/10/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
  • 11/9/2023
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 11/7/2023
"Being Thankful For More Than I Realized" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/8/2023
Obituaries
Doris Lanora Pelfrey
Doris Lanora Pelfrey
  • 11/10/2023
Phyllis L. Smith
Phyllis L. Smith
  • 11/10/2023
Sherman Ames III
Sherman Ames III
  • 11/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Bunch, Mary Elizabeth Hogan (Cleveland)
Bunch, Mary Elizabeth Hogan (Cleveland)
  • 11/10/2023
Evans, Patrick (Rome)
  • 11/10/2023
Evans, Frances (Dalton)
Evans, Frances (Dalton)
  • 11/10/2023