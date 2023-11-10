Boy, 16, Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old Girl

Chattanooga Police have charged a 16-year-old male in the Oct. 28 shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.

Police had responded at 7:31 p.m. to a person shot call in the 1400 block of Chamberlain Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the teen with a life-threatening gunshot wound.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Family members said she was shot in the head. They said she had just turned 15.

D ue to the information initially provided to investigators, it was unclear if her death was caused by another. After a thorough investigation, it was found her death was caused by another, police said.





On Thursday, homicide Investors arrested the 16-year-old male and charged him with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of firearm.

He was transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.