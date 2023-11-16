Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Getting Direct Flights To Las Vegas On Allegiant Starting Next May 16

  • Thursday, November 16, 2023

Allegiant Airlines on Thursday announced 12 new nonstop routes to popular vacation destinations, including flights from Chattanooga to Las Vegas starting next May 16.

Starting in Spring 2024, the new flights will expand the airline's network options in 22 cities around the country.    

The routes, launching in May, are designed "to transport vacationers to some of the airline's most in-demand destinations."

Additionally, Allegiant has added another Florida airport to its network: Orlando International Airport (MCO). This is the first new station Allegiant has added since March 2022.

"We are thrilled to offer Allegiant travelers new destination options taking off this Spring. The announcement of new service is a celebration of the success we've had in these markets," said  Drew Wells , Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning and chief revenue officer. "Also, the addition of a new station makes us a more dynamic airline. We are committed to opening the door to accessible travel in as many markets as possible and know our customers appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant."

The new routes to Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida include:

  • Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 3, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $49.*
  • Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – beginning May 16, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $59.*
  • Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning May 17, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new route to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) in Florida includes:

  • Rapid City, South Dakota via Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) – beginning May 15, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

The new route to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in Florida includes: 

  • Bismarck, North Dakota via Bismarck Airport (BIS) - beginning May 15, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

The new route to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California includes:

  • Billings, Montana via Billings-Logan International Airport (BIL) – beginning May 16, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new route to Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee includes:

  • Rockford, Illinois via Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) – beginning May 16, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new route to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Nevada includes:

  • Chattanooga, Tennessee via Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) – beginning May 16, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

The new route to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Florida includes:

  • Washington D.C. via Dulles International Airport (IAD) – beginning May 16, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new route to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey includes:

  • Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport (ATW) – beginning May 17, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida includes:

  • Traverse City, Michigan via Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) – beginning May 17, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new route to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas includes:

  • Eugene, Oregon via Eugene Airport (EUG) – beginning May 31, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $79.*
