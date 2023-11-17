Homeless Man Charged With Attacking Public Works Employee, Trying To Take Golf Cart

A homeless man has been charged with attacking a city public works employee and trying to steal a city golf cart on Power Alley downtown.

Christopher Garrett Price, 42, was charged with carjacking, criminal impersonation and disorderly conduct.

Police received a call saying a homeless man was attacking people on the Chattanooga Pier.

An officer arrived and found Price in a confrontation with the city employee. Witnesses said Price attacked the employee while he was on the cart.

Witnesses said Price identified himself as a police officer/federal agent, then began punching the employee in the face and trying to drag him off the cart. Price, after he was unable to get the cart, attacked the employee a second time, causing him to have to defend himself.

A number of citizens, including many children, witnessed the attacks, it was stated.

The public works employee denied medical treatment, but did have visible marks on his face and other signs he had been in an altercation.

Price was taken to the jail at Silverdale.