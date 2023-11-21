Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARNETT, JIANA AUBRIELLE
5145 KELLY ST NW APT.
4 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL
1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
293 KAREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROWN, DEXTER EUGENE
2324 GEORGE TOWN ROAD APT 708 CLEVELAND, 00000
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, SHAWN LEE LEWIS
HOMELESS SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURTS, MYA LAKISA
635 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARMODY, PATRICK
NE CORRECTION FACILITY MOUNTAIN CITY,
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN
232 GEORGETOWN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DODD, JOSE ISREAL
6320 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH S
621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
299 BRELLY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ GONZALES, FIMENCIO SILVERIO
2014 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
GOODWIN, TRACY LARENZO
1507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS
1306 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
8 SOUTH TOWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072135
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOHNSON, BRANDON JOE
130 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
JOHNSON, BRITTANY
10709 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL
2729 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
LEE, MARVIN VINSON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374046342
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
LEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL
5535 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
6662 BEA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
MCBRYAR, TONYA RENEE
2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE
2907 KENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432112
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION PIOSSESSION OF METH
MENDEZ-XON, MYNOR
1106 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 34103
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MITCHELL, JAMES M
LIVES IN CAR NEAR HAMPTON SUITES DOWNTOWN CHATTANOOGGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
5209 TAFF HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE
4937 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102165
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NEWBERRY, SHEENA LYNN
13790 TONJA LN N SODDDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NIX, DONALD GWEN
1299 GREENBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE
8830 SPRINGFEILD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN-TRANSIT
PINION, NOAH T
7203 SIMS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
1210 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RIDLEY, DAKOTA CHISTOPHER
1400 CHESTNUT STREET, APARTMENT 239 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
SALES TO MINORS
SANKARADASS, JAIKANTHAN
10787 PRAIRIE LAKE DRIVE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEUBER, ZACHARY MICHAEL
9100 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THOMAS, RACHEL ANN
2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155968
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, DE NARDO D
1017 LONSWAY CIR ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN
1232 SOUTH SEMILE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEE FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161950
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ZEPEDA RIVERA, REDYN
303 NASSAU RD HUNTINGTON, 11743
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
Here are the mug shots:
|AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BARNETT, JIANA AUBRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BROWN, SHAWN LEE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURTS, MYA LAKISA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARMODY, PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/26/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
|
|COLLINS, TANNER MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DODD, JOSE ISREAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH S
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 09/22/1952
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODWIN, TRACY LARENZO
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/17/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, BRANDON JOE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|JOHNSON, BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|LEE, MARVIN VINSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|LEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE METH
|
|MCBRYAR, TONYA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/18/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/16/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/18/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION PIOSSESSION OF METH
|
|MENDEZ-XON, MYNOR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|NEWBERRY, SHEENA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NIX, DONALD GWEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PAUL, AMANDA E
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PINION, NOAH T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANKARADASS, JAIKANTHAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/09/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, RACHEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/16/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, DE NARDO D
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILNER, JERROD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/13/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WISE, DERRICK ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/24/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEE FOR RESALE
- SPEEDING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ZEPEDA RIVERA, REDYN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/14/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
|