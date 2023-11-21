Latest Headlines

  Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARNETT, JIANA AUBRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROWN, SHAWN LEE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURTS, MYA LAKISA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARMODY, PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/26/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
COLLINS, TANNER MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DODD, JOSE ISREAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH S
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 09/22/1952
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODWIN, TRACY LARENZO
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/17/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOHNSON, BRANDON JOE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
JOHNSON, BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
LEE, MARVIN VINSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • EVADING ARREST
LEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE METH
MCBRYAR, TONYA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/18/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/16/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/18/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION PIOSSESSION OF METH
MENDEZ-XON, MYNOR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NEWBERRY, SHEENA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NIX, DONALD GWEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN-TRANSIT
PAUL, AMANDA E
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • EMBEZZELMENT
PINION, NOAH T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANKARADASS, JAIKANTHAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/09/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, RACHEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/16/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, DE NARDO D
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILNER, JERROD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/13/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WISE, DERRICK ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/24/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEE FOR RESALE
  • SPEEDING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ZEPEDA RIVERA, REDYN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/14/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE





Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman From Bahamas Steals Bathroom Decorations At Walmart; Woman Finds Vehicle Title And $3 In Her Bushes
  • 11/21/2023

A woman at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road was seen concealing items. The items she concealed were bathroom decorations such as toothbrush holder, soap dispenser, trash can and other similar items. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL 7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... more

St. Elmo Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/20/2023

Historic St. Elmo is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College ... more

Breaking News
Murder Trials Still On Track For High, Grier
Murder Trials Still On Track For High, Grier
  • 11/20/2023
Person Shot And Killed On Wilson Street On Monday Morning
  • 11/20/2023
North Chattanooga Woman With Multiple Arrests Caught Going Into Barton Avenue Home
North Chattanooga Woman With Multiple Arrests Caught Going Into Barton Avenue Home
  • 11/20/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Roger Page Announces August 2024 Retirement
  • 11/20/2023
TDOT Halts Lane Closures During Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period
  • 11/20/2023
Opinion
Giving Thanks
  • 11/19/2023
Chattanooga Bypass Badly Needed - And Response
  • 11/18/2023
Senator Blackburn: In Response To Democrats’ Attack On The Supreme Court, I’m Recommending Subpoenas
  • 11/20/2023
Attorney John Wolfe Stood With Us
  • 11/20/2023
No Need To Ask
  • 11/20/2023
Sports
Paul Payne: Why Rusty Wright Represents Everything Good About UTC Football
Paul Payne: Why Rusty Wright Represents Everything Good About UTC Football
  • 11/20/2023
Wiedmer: UTC Mocs Earning A FCS Playoff Berth “A Really Big Deal”
Wiedmer: UTC Mocs Earning A FCS Playoff Berth “A Really Big Deal”
  • 11/20/2023
Lady Vols Blast Troy With 100 Point Outburst, 100-73
Lady Vols Blast Troy With 100 Point Outburst, 100-73
  • 11/20/2023
Cleveland State Basketball Teams Win Conference Openers In Overtime
  • 11/19/2023
Lee Lady Flames Fall To Florida Tech In NCAA Division II Tournament
  • 11/19/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Ann Brown Receives DAR Conservation Award
Life With Ferris: Ann Brown Receives DAR Conservation Award
  • 11/20/2023
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Purchase Deadline Is Nov. 27
  • 11/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Say It Ain't So, Mike
Jerry Summers: Say It Ain't So, Mike
  • 11/20/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 11/20/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 11/20/2023
Entertainment
Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert Is Dec. 3
Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert Is Dec. 3
  • 11/20/2023
WTCI PBS Selected To Receive Ready To Learn Grant To Support Early Literacy And Critical Thinking Skills
  • 11/20/2023
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 11/21/2023
48 Tickets Left To "Just A Boy And His Piano" Concert Nov. 30
  • 11/20/2023
1-Handed Pianist Nicholas McCarthy To Perform At Cleveland State Feb. 22
1-Handed Pianist Nicholas McCarthy To Perform At Cleveland State Feb. 22
  • 11/20/2023
Opinion
Giving Thanks
  • 11/19/2023
Chattanooga Bypass Badly Needed - And Response
  • 11/18/2023
Senator Blackburn: In Response To Democrats’ Attack On The Supreme Court, I’m Recommending Subpoenas
  • 11/20/2023
Dining
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
  • 11/19/2023
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Business/Government
Former Mayor Rowland Joins Cadets For Fly In And Pancakes At Jetport
Former Mayor Rowland Joins Cadets For Fly In And Pancakes At Jetport
  • 11/19/2023
Gas Prices Drop 3.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/20/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/20/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: October 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
TDOE Reports Statewide Graduation Rates At Highest Since 2012
  • 11/20/2023
Ooltewah High Wins National Title In The All-Service JROTC Raider Championships
Ooltewah High Wins National Title In The All-Service JROTC Raider Championships
  • 11/20/2023
Lee Students Pack Boxes At OCC Pack ‘N’ Stack
  • 11/17/2023
Living Well
24th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk Is Nov. 23 At Coolidge Park
  • 11/20/2023
Dr. Charles Tapley Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates
  • 11/20/2023
The Salvation Army Receives Thanksgiving Meals From McCallie School
The Salvation Army Receives Thanksgiving Meals From McCallie School
  • 11/20/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
  • 11/18/2023
Reconciliation In Chattanooga: “The Privileged Profit More Off Consensus Than The Less Privileged” Program Is Dec. 2
  • 11/17/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Detects Chronic Wasting Disease In Lewis County
  • 11/20/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Eliot Berz As Executive Director
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Eliot Berz As Executive Director
  • 11/20/2023
Volunteers Remove Litter From Conasauga Watershed For Make A Difference Day
Volunteers Remove Litter From Conasauga Watershed For Make A Difference Day
  • 11/20/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Complexities Of Families And Communities
Bob Tamasy: Complexities Of Families And Communities
  • 11/20/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Patrick Hayward Taliaferro
Patrick Hayward Taliaferro
  • 11/20/2023
Beverly Ann McGowan
Beverly Ann McGowan
  • 11/20/2023
Patty Ann Waldron Riheldaffer
  • 11/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Garron, Jacqueline "Jackie" J. (Cleveland)
Garron, Jacqueline "Jackie" J. (Cleveland)
  • 11/20/2023
Morrow, Heather McCallie (Birchwood)
Morrow, Heather McCallie (Birchwood)
  • 11/20/2023
Bowman, Kathy M. (Cleveland)
Bowman, Kathy M. (Cleveland)
  • 11/20/2023