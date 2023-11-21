Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL

7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BARNETT, JIANA AUBRIELLE

5145 KELLY ST NW APT.

Here are the mug shots:

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BARNETT, JIANA AUBRIELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/24/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BROWN, SHAWN LEE LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTS, MYA LAKISA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CARMODY, PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/26/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO) COLLINS, TANNER MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/21/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COOLEY, TIMOTHY KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/25/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DODD, JOSE ISREAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/23/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, ASHLEIGH S

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/04/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 09/22/1952

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, TRACY LARENZO

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/17/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/16/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HILL, JIMMY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JOHNSON, BRANDON JOE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

JOHNSON, BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/30/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING KING, BRANDON MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS LEE, MARVIN VINSON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/16/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST LEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MANUS, MARTY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE METH MCBRYAR, TONYA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/18/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/16/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCDOUGAL, CRYSTAL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/18/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION PIOSSESSION OF METH MENDEZ-XON, MYNOR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/16/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) NEWBERRY, SHEENA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NIX, DONALD GWEN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/22/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

IN-TRANSIT PAUL, AMANDA E

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

EMBEZZELMENT PINION, NOAH T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SANKARADASS, JAIKANTHAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/09/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMAS, RACHEL ANN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/16/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TURNER, DE NARDO D

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/16/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILNER, JERROD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/13/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WISE, DERRICK ALONSO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/24/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEE FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ZEPEDA RIVERA, REDYN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/14/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE



