Several Small Fires Extinguished At Chemical Plant Zeco Monday Morning

Chattanooga Fire worked a fire and spill at a local chemical plant Monday morning.

Red Shift companies responded at 8:08 a.m to Zeco at 4146 South Creek Road off Amnicola Highway. First arriving units were advised by company personnel that there was a fire outside of the break room. Firefighters located several small fires inside the building and extinguished them with dry chemical extinguishers. They also shut off product flowing to a tank inside the facility.

Totes in the building were leaking organic peroxide as a result of the fires. Runoff was being contained by the facility’s containment unit, however, some runoff did get outside the facility. Hepaco was called for the cleanup. CFD’s hazmat team decontaminated firefighters’ gear as they exited the structure from extinguishing the fires because of the products involved.

There were no injuries to Zeco staff or members of the CFD. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Two businesses on each side of Zeco were evacuated as a precaution.

Proper notifications were made to TDEC, TEMA, NRC, Homeland Security, and Chattanooga’s Stormwater Division. Ladder 1, Squad 1, Hazmat 1, Quint 10, Engine 15, Quint 6, Squad 19, Ladder 19, Battalion 3, Battalion 1, CFD Special Operations Division, command staff, Investigations Drone Unit, Supply, HCEMS, and CPD responded. CFD turned the scene over to Hepaco and crews returned to service.