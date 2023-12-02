Police Blotter: Woman Says Car Backed Into Her While At A Red Light; Drunk Man Trying To Get In Wrong House Given Ride To Waffle House





A woman told police someone had backed into her vehicle. She said she was sitting at the red light on Highway 153 traveling north bound when a silver Chevy Tahoe with TN tag backed into her front end. She said the vehicle then drove off. She did not observe new damage her vehicle and she did not want to make an accident report, but wanted a report done about the incident in case the other driver calls in about it.* * *While on patrol, police located five people at Miller Park after the park was closed.All were identified and they left the park without incident.* * *An officer observed a white SUV parked next to the tree line on S. Kelley Street. It immediately grabbed his attention because it was positioned as if it was trying to be concealed. Police approached the vehicle and observed it to be a white Toyota 4Runner, GA tag, and registered to a man. Police then made contact with a person lying in the backseat and identified him as the registered owner. The man was run through NCIC and showed no warrants. He said that he is homeless and was just trying to get some sleep. Police told him it would probably be best to go elsewhere.* * *Police found a woman sleeping on the west side of the field in Miller Park while it was closed. Police told the woman to leave the park and warned her not to camp on public property.* * *A woman on Lynnhaven Circle called police regarding a truck driving by her residence. She said the occupant flipped her off multiple times. She said she does not know this person. However, they went to a man's house she does know. She said she has had some issues with that man. Police told her they would place her residence on a Watch List.* * *A man on E. 11th Street told police that someone gained access to his apartment from the ceiling tiles (this is not feasible). He then proceeded to show police a paper that showed bank charges, but no further information on them. He highlighted them and said those were stolen funds and he did not spend the money. It is unclear if these were charges he made or if his information has been stolen. The man said he had already contacted his bank to report the charges and needed a police report to document. The charges appeared to have been three separate charges totaling $508.* * *A woman on Green Hill Drive told police she noticed her chain link fence had been cut in two places. She said the property manager wanted a police report before fixing the fence.* * *Police were on Timber Knoll Drive because they received a call that some kids were possibly stealing a vehicle. Comp. Police noticed a Kia Optima had the rear passenger side window broken and the steering column was also broken. Police were able to get in contact with the owner, who hadn't noticed their vehicle was stolen until police called. Police transported the owner to the recovery address, but the owner was unable to start the vehicle, due to the damage to the steering column. The vehicle was towed at the owner's request by Mosteller Towing #3. Police weren't able to locate the thieves or collect any fingerprints from the vehicle. There was not any footage of the incident.* * *While cleaning his patrol vehicle, an officer found an unknown substance in the back, tucked deeply underneath the seat. The unknown substance has been turned into Property.* * *A woman on Northern Hills Road told police a black Jeep being driven by a young white male followed her from Northern Hills Road to the Middle Valley Animal Hospital at 6310 Hixson Pike. She said she went to the bank and the Jeep parked nearby and watched her. She then went to the gas station and again the vehicle parked nearby and watched her. She then took backroads to get to the Animal Hospital and again the Jeep parked nearby and watched her. She said the Jeep only left once her son arrived at the Animal Hospital with her. She said she was then told by a neighbor that the Jeep showed up again around 7 p.m. She said one of her neighbors had camera footage of the Jeep and was able to give police its tag number. The tag does come back to a black Jeep registered to a man. Police called the man and he said he was at work yesterday from noon-8 p.m. at Memorial Hospital downtown. He said he hasn't been in the Hixson area in a while. The woman was told to call back if any more suspicious activity occurs.* * *A woman on Highway 58 told police her front windshield had a crack in it. She is unsure how it happened, but requested a police report for property damage.* * *A disorder was reported on Rossville Avenue. A woman told police there was a improperly parked vehicle blocking the flow of traffic. She said the vehicle in front of her was not moving, so she politely asked him to go forward, but the man informed her that he could not move due to the improperly parked vehicle. Both of them got into a verbal argument over the situation, and then went back to their vehicles. The owner of the improperly parked vehicle arrived on scene and moved it.* * *Police were asked to trespass a man from the Hamilton Park Business Complex due to his disorderly conduct. He was trespassed and left without incident.* * *A woman on 7th Avenue told police she had heard a loud thump outside the house. She believes someone may have tried to kick her door down, but possibly stopped when they saw someone outside. Officers checked around the residence, but did not locate any signs of anyone being outside recently.* * *Police were called about a suspicious person on Read Avenue. Police found the man, who said that he had a little too much to drink and was at the wrong house. Police asked him if he could get a ride, and he tried to reach his sister, but his phone died. Police attempted to call his sister, but she did not respond. The man said that if he could get a ride to the Waffle House he could charge his phone and get hold of his sister. Police transported the man to the Waffle House on Signal Mtn. Boulevard.