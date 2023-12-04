Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Manager Elaine Brunelle Resigns

  Monday, December 4, 2023

The town of Signal Mountain has accepted the resignation of its manager, Elaine Brunelle.

Ms. Brunelle served the town for 18 months, and oversaw changes that have helped the community, including implementation of a new and improved pay scale for employees, creation of personnel policies and procedures, modernized livestream video and recording of council and related committee meetings, a new software program for budgeting and the payment of bills, a new town website, and numerous other initiatives that have resulted in more modern and efficient town governance, said officials.

Ms. Brunelle’s contributions to the town have made an indelible mark and the Council is grateful for her service to the community, said officials.

“Elaine has earned the respect of our department heads and their staff, and we are sorry to see her leave,” said Mayor Charlie Poss. She has decided to devote her time to her growing family, having recently welcomed three new grandchildren. 


