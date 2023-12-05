Police Blotter: Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend’s Friends Trying To Intimidate Her; Man Told To Leave Laundromat If Not Washing Clothes

A woman on Judson Lane told police two friends of her ex-boyfriend, as well as one of the friend’s sister, threatened and repeatedly drove by her house in a black Honda without a reason, other than to intimidate her. The woman also said the day before, the same vehicle had driven by her house and when she went to leave for work, she noticed her rear passenger tire had been slashed. She had her tire replaced before police could view the damages.

A man and a woman on Spears Avenue were in a verbal argument. The man wanted the woman to leave. Police told the man they couldn’t make the woman leave as she had residency at the house. The officer told the man to go through the eviction process. The officer told both to stay separate until they could be adults and get along.

A woman told police over the phone she was at the traffic light at N. Access and Hixson Pike and a vehicle rear-ended hers and then left. She said the damage to her car was minimal scratches and dents. She said it happened the day before and she hadn’t called police when it occurred because she didn’t know she needed to. She said her insurance company asked her to get a police report.

A man on Carolyn Lane told police when he returned home from being out of town for four days, he saw the rear driver's side window of his vehicle was shattered and the steering column was broken. It was an obvious attempt at stealing the man’s vehicle, however the thieves were unsuccessful for an unknown reason. There were no visible fingerprints to turn in as evidence.

An officer saw a man on Cummings Highway wearing multiple layers of blankets standing on the shoulder of the road, staring blankly towards a nearby hotel. The officer approached the man and he started rambling about how "they" had stolen the SIM card from the free phone he had obtained on Hwy 153. The officer ran the man for warrants and found he didn’t have any outstanding.

While on a separate call on E. 33rd Street, officers observed what they believed to be a firearm in the grass. Closer inspection revealed it was an AK-style toy airsoft gun with the orange tip removed. Residents nearby didn’t claim the fake firearm. It was secured and transported to CPD Property Division as found property.

Police met with a woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue who told them she was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend about him being unfaithful to her. The boyfriend was not there when police arrived. Officers didn’t find probable cause to believe a crime was committed.

Police saw an intoxicated Hispanic male at E. 31st Street and Rossville Boulevard. He was given a ride to his address only a few blocks away and was escorted inside. He was warned that if he were to leave his house again, he would be arrested for public intoxication. The man indicated his understanding and went inside.

Police met with loss prevention personnel at Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road and were provided footage of a woman concealing items in her purse. The woman was intercepted by police after passing the registers. The merchandise was recovered and the woman was let go with a warning.

A man told police another man stole his gun and it was in his truck. He said the other man parked his truck on Riverfront Parkway. Police spoke with the other man and didn’t find a firearm on him or in his truck. The man reported his firearm stolen in Georgia.

An officer noticed a man sleeping near a dumpster at 5924 Brainerd Road. The officer woke him and asked if he was okay and if he needed medical attention. The man denied medical attention, then said he was okay and was tired. The officer asked him where he was from and he replied he used to live in East Ridge but was now homeless. The officer asked the man if he needed to be transported anywhere and he said he wanted to go to the Community Kitchen. The officer took the man to the Community Kitchen.

A woman told police she was approached by a man with a knife in a threatening manner on E. Main Street. He was described as a black male wearing a Howard High shirt. Officers found a man matching the description and detained him. Officers then met with the woman who said the man approached her with a knife. The woman began to become increasingly hostile towards officers and refused to answer any more questions. No one around saw any threatening actions made by the man. He was released and sent on his way. The woman refused to identify herself to officers.

A man on E. 19th Street told police someone came on his property around 4:43 a.m. and he caught it on his camera system. The man gave the person’s name, according to his lady friend who had been over that evening. The woman knew the man and had ongoing issues with him according to the property owner. He explained the history of issues he was aware of between the two and was aware the woman was the one who needed to speak with police to take legal action. The man said the other man had come onto his property around the back of the residence but nothing was taken or damaged. Police found a Honda key fob in the street which the man said was the woman’s and they had been trying to find in the darkness. The key was given to the man who said he would return it to her.

A man at Brainerd Road Laundry at 5953 Brainerd Road told police he was waiting to wash his clothes. The officer told the man he couldn’t stay there if he wasn’t washing clothes. He said he would wash his clothes then leave after he was done. Later police returned and told the man he had to leave because he wasn’t washing clothes. He called an Uber and then the property without incident.