Hotel To Finally Open In Landmark Downtown Bank Building

Several developers have announced plans for the long-vacant Chattanooga Bank Building, but nothing happened - until now.

Developers plan a press conference on Dec. 13 to announce plans to reuse the handsome 1927 building at Eighth and Market through to Broad as a hotel.

Those taking part will include Synovus Bank and HKS Holdings, a large real estate firm from Milwaukee.

The skyscraper was erected by the Chattanooga Savings Bank as its headquarters.