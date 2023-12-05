Hotel To Finally Open In Landmark Downtown Bank Building

Chattanooga Bank Building
Several developers have announced plans for the long-vacant Chattanooga Bank Building, but nothing happened - until now.
Developers plan a press conference on Dec. 13 to announce plans to reuse the handsome 1927 building at Eighth and Market through to Broad as a hotel.
Those taking part will include Synovus Bank and HKS Holdings, a large real estate firm from Milwaukee.
The skyscraper was erected by the Chattanooga Savings Bank as its headquarters.
