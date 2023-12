The Russ family has provided the following information for the funeral arrangements of Sergeant James Michael Russ.



Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, at Silverdale Baptist Church, 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga.



The funeral service will be on Friday, at 12 p.m. at Silverdale Baptist.





Sergeant Russ will be escorted from Silverdale Baptist Church to the National Cemetery at 1 p.m. and will arrive at the National Cemetery by 1:30 p.m.