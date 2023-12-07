Ralph Potter Steps Down As McCallie Head Football Coach
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning

  Thursday, December 7, 2023
A home on Dallas Hollow Road was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

A motorist called 911 at 4 a.m., reporting the fire at 9214 Dallas Hollow Road. Within minutes, the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and reported 75% of the house was fully involved with fire.

Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the home, they immediately conducted a “defensive” attack to contain the fire to the home and prevent fire from spreading to the trees and ground.

Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD Chief, reported no injuries but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to first responders.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The house is a total loss and damages estimated at $150,000.

The American Red Cross was called to respond to the scene to take care of the homeowner’s emergency needs.

