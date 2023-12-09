Fire Damages Home On Agnes Avenue Early Saturday Morning

An electrical fire at a home on Agnes Avenue in Chattanooga has displaced two adults and one teenager on Saturday.

It happened at 6 a.m. when the residents called 911 to report seeing smoke in their house. Red Shift units responded and saw smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Fire was found at the back of the residence. A water supply was immediately established and fire attack initiated, along with a search of the dwelling.

All occupants had made it out safely.

Crews extinguished the fire and checked for extension as the 7 a.m. shift change got underway with personnel being swapped out on the scene.

There were no injuries. The American Red Cross will be assisting impacted residents.

Engine 4, Engine 15, Quint 6, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, and Battalion 3 responded, along with HCEMS and CPD.