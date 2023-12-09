Latest Headlines

10-Year Charter School Renewals Recommended For CGLA, Ivy Academy Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Middle

  • Saturday, December 9, 2023

County School officials have recommended 10-year contract renewals for Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy, Ivy Academy and Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle.

Officials said these three charter schools have a contract coming to a close in 2024.

They each submitted a renewal application by the April deadline, in accordance with 
state law. A review team has worked during the past four months to consider the application, current data, annual reviews, site visits, the school’s annual LEA.
reports, and any correspondence between the charter school and the county schools.

Officials said, "It is the review team’s recommendation that all three charters be renewed for another 10-year term."

Each school met the state’s criteria for renewal:
? Did not commit a material violation of its charter agreement
? Met or made sufficient progress toward the performance expectations of
its charter agreement
? Generally met the accepted standards of fiscal management

If the school board on Thursday approves renewal for each school, the next step is for legal counsel to write a renewal charter agreement.

Latest Headlines
10-Year Charter School Renewals Recommended For CGLA, Ivy Academy Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Middle
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2023
Woman, 52, Dies In Amnicola Highway Crash After Hitting 2 Other Vehicles
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2023
PHOTOS: Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2023
Tommy Murr Scores 16 Points As Lee Men Take 1st Loss
  • Sports
  • 12/9/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, December 8th
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/9/2023
Fire Damages Home On Agnes Avenue Early Saturday Morning
Fire Damages Home On Agnes Avenue Early Saturday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2023
Breaking News
Woman, 52, Dies In Amnicola Highway Crash After Hitting 2 Other Vehicles
  • 12/9/2023

A 52-year-old woman was killed in a traffic crash on Amnicola Highway on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:52 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash in the 4300 block of Amnicola ... more

PHOTOS: Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 12/9/2023

more

Fire Damages Home On Agnes Avenue Early Saturday Morning
Fire Damages Home On Agnes Avenue Early Saturday Morning
  • 12/9/2023

An electrical fire at a home on Agnes Avenue in Chattanooga has displaced two adults and one teenager on Saturday. It happened at 6 a.m. when the residents called 911 to report seeing smoke ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Breaks TV At Motel; Pair "May Have Gotten Married Too Quick"
  • 12/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/9/2023
Mike Sneed Retiring As Soddy Daisy Police Chief
  • 12/8/2023
Citizen Volunteers Play Big Role At Soddy Daisy
  • 12/8/2023
Marion County Senior Who Died In Highway 72 Wreck Lost Control Of Vehicle
  • 12/8/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
The Impending Battle Over Universal Vouchers
  • 12/7/2023
Smart Development In Soddy Daisy
  • 12/6/2023
Sports
Tommy Murr Scores 16 Points As Lee Men Take 1st Loss
  • 12/9/2023
Three From UTC Named To Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall Of Fame
  • 12/8/2023
Randy Smith: Derek Mason Perfect Fit For MTSU
Randy Smith: Derek Mason Perfect Fit For MTSU
  • 12/8/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
UTC Women To Host North Alabama Saturday
  • 12/8/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Interstate Wreck, Ralph Potter, Graham Nash, And News-Making Old Buildings And Potential Park Sites
  • 12/8/2023
Civitan Club Raises Over $10,000 For Its Charities From Annual Fruitcake Auction
Civitan Club Raises Over $10,000 For Its Charities From Annual Fruitcake Auction
  • 12/8/2023
Storey Trucking Delivers 1st Wreaths To Chattanooga National Cemetery
Storey Trucking Delivers 1st Wreaths To Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 12/8/2023
Dozens Of New Eagle Scouts Honored For More Than 6,000 Hours Of Service
  • 12/8/2023
Angel Tree Gifts Due Back To The Salvation Army By Wednesday
  • 12/8/2023
Entertainment
WTCI PBS Announces Chattanooga Stronger Together Focus Agencies
  • 12/9/2023
Country Newcomer Kameron Marlowe Discusses His Music Journey Ahead Of Saturday Concert At The Signal
  • 12/8/2023
Aging Rockers The Banshees And Alex The Band Return To The Woodshop
Aging Rockers The Banshees And Alex The Band Return To The Woodshop
  • 12/8/2023
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
  • 12/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
  • 12/8/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
Dining
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Business/Government
Cassie Bell Joins Cleveland Office Of HHM Certified Public Accountants
  • 12/9/2023
Urban League Presents Leadership Awards At Equal Opportunity Day
Urban League Presents Leadership Awards At Equal Opportunity Day
  • 12/7/2023
"Suspicious Person" Turns Out To Be Resident Checking Their Own Mailbox - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/8/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga's Neighborhood Associations Celebrate History At Neighborhood Roundtable Series Finale
  • 12/8/2023
Nashville Inventory Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Further Stabilizing The Market
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Getting Project With Estate-Size Lots, More Townhomes, Student Housing
  • 12/5/2023
Student Scene
UTC Connected To EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk
UTC Connected To EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk
  • 12/8/2023
GNTC Holds Fall 2023 GED Commencement Ceremony
GNTC Holds Fall 2023 GED Commencement Ceremony
  • 12/8/2023
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/7/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2023 Community Awards
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2023 Community Awards
  • 12/8/2023
The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command Challenged To Raise $2 Million In 4 Hours Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Academy Hosts 40th Christmas Bash At Chambliss Center For Children
  • 12/7/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
  • 12/6/2023
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
  • 12/5/2023
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
  • 12/8/2023
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
  • 12/7/2023
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
Obituaries
Ann Davidson Coggin
Ann Davidson Coggin
  • 12/9/2023
Jeffery Dean Gilliam - 1 Year Death Remembrance
Jeffery Dean Gilliam - 1 Year Death Remembrance
  • 12/9/2023
Victor Pierre “Peter” Serodino III
Victor Pierre “Peter” Serodino III
  • 12/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Lancaster, James Douglas "Doug" (Cleveland)
Lancaster, James Douglas "Doug" (Cleveland)
  • 12/9/2023
McLeod, Margaret Dillard (Trion)
  • 12/9/2023
Davis, Iris Fox (Graysville)
  • 12/9/2023