10-Year Charter School Renewals Recommended For CGLA, Ivy Academy Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Middle

County School officials have recommended 10-year contract renewals for Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy, Ivy Academy and Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle.

Officials said these three charter schools have a contract coming to a close in 2024.

They each submitted a renewal application by the April deadline, in accordance with

state law. A review team has worked during the past four months to consider the application, current data, annual reviews, site visits, the school’s annual LEA.

reports, and any correspondence between the charter school and the county schools.

Officials said, "It is the review team’s recommendation that all three charters be renewed for another 10-year term."



Each school met the state’s criteria for renewal:

? Did not commit a material violation of its charter agreement

? Met or made sufficient progress toward the performance expectations of

its charter agreement

? Generally met the accepted standards of fiscal management



If the school board on Thursday approves renewal for each school, the next step is for legal counsel to write a renewal charter agreement.