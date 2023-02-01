Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT
248 LAYNE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN
2220 EST 27 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
CARMODY, PATRICK
NE CORRECTION FACILITY MOUNTAIN CITY,
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (POST CONVICTION HEARING)
CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER
3363 DOUGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHRISTIAN, TYLER
5608 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092313
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, GENEA ANN
9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 373636248
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DAVIS, SHACARA D
3914 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, SABRA A
312 DUNN RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS
5024 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HICKMAN, CYNTHIA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INDECENCY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUDSON, PETTY
12167 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JAMES, ERIC DEONTA
8833 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
KORYNAS, ZENITHA GANEIL
2309 UNION AVEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANE, SERENA YOHANNA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213465
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARLER, KIMBERLY ANN
3331 HIGH WATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR
MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON
510 CENTRAL DR APT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENDEZ-REYNOSO, MILTON OLEGARIO
UNABLE TO ADVISE ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
MONTES, JULIO CESAR
900 AIRPORT RD LOT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, DAKOTA JASPER
115 HOWARD ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE
1706 COUNTY RD 290 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, MICHAEL JAMES
5258 MENDOZA PL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MORTON, CORTNEY ELAINE
131 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NELSON, CIAHJANE SHAN
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POINDEXTER, JEREMIAH LEBRON
210 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
PUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062104
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAMSEY, AURELLO K
1886 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373794031
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBERTS, LONNIE RICHARD
800 DAWSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SIMMONS, TERRANCE DEWON
3510 LILLIAN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, KIMBERLY TENNILLE
308 NORTH MOORE RD.
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE
645 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
6303 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TACKETT, TODD ALAN
5020 DAYTON RD. SPRINGFIELD, 45502
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE
10008 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
1335 SAINT THOMAS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124035
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WEAVER, ANGELA
109 E DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WELLS, LAANGELA DEISHYTA
2833 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITFIELD, JAMI SAVEION
1113 ASHLEY PLACE STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILLIAMS, JARVARRES KENTREL
1534 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON
5704 DAGNEY LN HIXSON, 373433672
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT
1208 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|EDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MENDEZ-REYNOSO, MILTON OLEGARIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|RUSSELL, JORDAN DAVOUGHN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- EVADING ARREST
|
