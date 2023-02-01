Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT 
248 LAYNE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN 
2220 EST 27 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

CARMODY, PATRICK 
NE CORRECTION FACILITY MOUNTAIN CITY, 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (POST CONVICTION HEARING)

CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER 
3363 DOUGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHRISTIAN, TYLER 
5608 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092313 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, GENEA ANN 
9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 373636248 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DAVIS, SHACARA D 
3914 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, SABRA A 
312 DUNN RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS 
5024 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HICKMAN, CYNTHIA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INDECENCY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUDSON, PETTY 
12167 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JAMES, ERIC DEONTA 
8833 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

KORYNAS, ZENITHA GANEIL 
2309 UNION AVEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LANE, SERENA YOHANNA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213465 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARLER, KIMBERLY ANN 
3331 HIGH WATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR

MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON 
510 CENTRAL DR APT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MENDEZ-REYNOSO, MILTON OLEGARIO 
UNABLE TO ADVISE ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

MONTES, JULIO CESAR 
900 AIRPORT RD LOT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, DAKOTA JASPER 
115 HOWARD ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE 
1706 COUNTY RD 290 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, MICHAEL JAMES 
5258 MENDOZA PL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MORTON, CORTNEY ELAINE 
131 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NELSON, CIAHJANE SHAN 
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POINDEXTER, JEREMIAH LEBRON 
210 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

PUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062104 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAMSEY, AURELLO K 
1886 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373794031 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBERTS, LONNIE RICHARD 
800 DAWSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SIMMONS, TERRANCE DEWON 
3510 LILLIAN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, KIMBERLY TENNILLE 
308 NORTH MOORE RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE 
645 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE 
6303 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE 
4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TACKETT, TODD ALAN 
5020 DAYTON RD. SPRINGFIELD, 45502 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE 
10008 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T 
1335 SAINT THOMAS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124035 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WEAVER, ANGELA 
109 E DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WELLS, LAANGELA DEISHYTA 
2833 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITFIELD, JAMI SAVEION 
1113 ASHLEY PLACE STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WILLIAMS, JARVARRES KENTREL 
1534 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON 
5704 DAGNEY LN HIXSON, 373433672 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT 
1208 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON 
3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/28/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CARMODY, PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/26/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • OTHER (POST CONVICTION HEARING)
DAVIS, GENEA ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DAVIS, SHACARA D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, SABRA A
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/09/1965
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HUDSON, PETTY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JAMES, ERIC DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
KORYNAS, ZENITHA GANEIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARLER, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR
MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENDEZ-REYNOSO, MILTON OLEGARIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MONTES, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/03/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MORTON, CORTNEY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NELSON, CIAHJANE SHAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
POINDEXTER, JEREMIAH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
RAMSEY, AURELLO K
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/31/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RUSSELL, JORDAN DAVOUGHN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIMMONS, TERRANCE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, KIMBERLY TENNILLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
TACKETT, TODD ALAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEAVER, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/19/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WELLS, LAANGELA DEISHYTA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • EVADING ARREST
WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT


