Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT

248 LAYNE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN

2220 EST 27 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



CARMODY, PATRICK

NE CORRECTION FACILITY MOUNTAIN CITY,

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OTHER (POST CONVICTION HEARING)



CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER

3363 DOUGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



CHRISTIAN, TYLER

5608 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092313

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, GENEA ANN

9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 373636248

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



DAVIS, SHACARA D

3914 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENDERSON, SABRA A

312 DUNN RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE



HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS

5024 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HICKMAN, CYNTHIA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INDECENCY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HUDSON, PETTY

12167 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JAMES, ERIC DEONTA

8833 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



KORYNAS, ZENITHA GANEIL

2309 UNION AVEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LANE, SERENA YOHANNA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213465

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MARLER, KIMBERLY ANN

3331 HIGH WATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR



MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON

510 CENTRAL DR APT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MENDEZ-REYNOSO, MILTON OLEGARIO

UNABLE TO ADVISE ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



MONTES, JULIO CESAR

900 AIRPORT RD LOT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MOORE, DAKOTA JASPER

115 HOWARD ROAD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE

1706 COUNTY RD 290 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORRIS, MICHAEL JAMES

5258 MENDOZA PL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MORTON, CORTNEY ELAINE

131 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



NELSON, CIAHJANE SHAN

7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



POINDEXTER, JEREMIAH LEBRON

210 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)



PUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062104

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RAMSEY, AURELLO K

1886 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373794031

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ROBERTS, LONNIE RICHARD

800 DAWSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



SIMMONS, TERRANCE DEWON

3510 LILLIAN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, KIMBERLY TENNILLE

308 NORTH MOORE RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE645 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE6303 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTSULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TACKETT, TODD ALAN5020 DAYTON RD. SPRINGFIELD, 45502Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE10008 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWEATHERBY, ANDREW T1335 SAINT THOMAS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124035Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWEAVER, ANGELA109 E DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWELLS, LAANGELA DEISHYTA2833 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITFIELD, JAMI SAVEION1113 ASHLEY PLACE STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWILLIAMS, JARVARRES KENTREL1534 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON5704 DAGNEY LN HIXSON, 373433672Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT1208 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTWYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/28/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CARMODY, PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/26/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Charge(s):

OTHER (POST CONVICTION HEARING) DAVIS, GENEA ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/02/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION DAVIS, SHACARA D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/17/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, SABRA A

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/09/1965

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/24/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HUDSON, PETTY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/24/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JAMES, ERIC DEONTA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/04/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION KORYNAS, ZENITHA GANEIL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT