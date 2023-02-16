Case Involving Murder Of Jasmine Pace Goes To Grand Jury

The grisly murder case involving the slaying of Jasmine Pace was bound to the Grand Jury following a lengthy hearing on Thursday.

General Sessions Court Judge Larry Ables kept the bond for Jason Chen at $5 million. The judge said it was one of the largest bonds ever set in the court.

Chen, who was the boyfriend of Ms. Pace is facing a first-degree murder charge.

At an earlier bond hearing, it was testified that Ms. Pace had 60 stab wounds. Her body was stuffed in a suitcase that was found tossed on the side of Suck Creek Road.

Investigators said they were able to determine that Ms. Pace was at the Chen apartment on Tremont Street in North Chattanooga at the time she was killed through analysis of cell phones.

Her car was there from 11:23 p.m. on last Nov. 22, it was testified. The mother of Ms. Pace said she pinged her phone at 2:13 a.m. on Nov. 23 and it was at the Trement apartment.

They said that afterward Chen went to a Walmart and a Walgreens to buy cleaning supplies. They said his apartment appeared clean, but testing with a special chemical detected blood in several areas of the apartment. The blood was that of Ms. Pace, it was stated.

During defense testimony, it was stated that the mother of Ms. Pace, accompanied by others, went into the Chen apartment prior to police going there.

Items that were taken during that visit were turned over to police, it was stated.