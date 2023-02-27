Latest Headlines

One Of Chattanooga's Longest-Running Car Salesmen Finally Bows Out

  • Monday, February 27, 2023
  • John Wilson
Bill Newberry with his latest perk - a new Subaru Outback
Bill Newberry with his latest perk - a new Subaru Outback

One of Chattanooga's longest-tenured car salesmen is finally moving on to enjoy his retirement.

Bill Newberry, who is currently at Crown Subaru on Riverfront Parkway, said Tuesday will be his last day on the job.

It all began in 1971 when he found out that car salesmen got a tremendous perk - their own new vehicle to drive with expenses covered.

He was born just after his father returned home from World War II and was stationed at the Charleston, S.C. Navy Yard. Joseph Newberry was originally from Soddy Daisy, but had joined the Navy and been stationed with his wife at Pearl Harbor. They were there when the bombs began to fall.

Mr. Newberry said two days afterward Joe Newberry was overseas. He said, "It was all very secretive. My mother did not know where he had gone."

His mother also did her part during the war. She was the first woman employed at the shipyard painting ships.

Mr. Newberry said his family, including his older brother and sister, lived at Ashburn, Ga., after the war where his father was treated for five years for tuberculosis. He had contracted it while drinking unprocessed milk in Guam.

He said his mother had loaded the kids up in a car at Alameda, Calif., and driven all the way to Georgia in a time with no credit cards and a number of highway perils, including getting across the desert.

With his system weakened, the elder Newberry died of a heart attack in 1957.

Bill Newberry finished at Soddy Daisy High School in 1964, then went to Florida where his brother was living. Always the salesman, he hawked Collier's Encyclopedias for seven years. He said, "I did pretty well because in those days most families had a set of encyclopedias. That was the way you looked a lot of things up."

He added, "But can you imagine going door to door today - especially around dark? You would get shot."

Mr. Newberry met his future wife, Judy, in Florida. She was visiting from her home state of Pennsylvania.

The couple headed to Soddy Daisy in December 1970. He was selling autos for Pete Austin and Kaye Hatfield at Austin Chrysler Plymouth at 20th and Broad by January.

His "perk" was getting to drive a new two-door, hardtop Fury III. An especial plus was the power disc brakes - much better than the old drum brakes.

His first sale, ironically, was to Henry Ford of Ringgold, Ga. He noted, "He traded a car in and I delivered his 1969 Chrysler four-door hardtop to him in Ringgold."

After two and a half years, he switched to the Newton Chevrolet dealership, which was on Market Street near Fourth in quarters that still stand.

Not long after Mr. Newberry arrived at Newton, the dealership made the move to "the Golden Gateway" that was created during Urban Renewal at Cameron Hill. The new location was at the corner of Ninth Street (later MLK Boulevard) and Riverfront Parkway.

Kelly Cadillac had landed just across the street before the Newton move. Closer to town were other dealerships - Downtown Dodge and Lawrence Doster Lincoln Mercury.

Mr. Newberry made the jump in 1977 to Ed Wright Chevrolet back at his old 20th and Broad stomping grounds, but that dealership closed six months later.

He afterward was used car manager for John Hicks Chrysler Plymouth at the same location.

Mr. Newberry made his return to Newton Chevrolet in 1986 and was still there when it shut its doors in July 2007.

He wholesaled used cars for a couple of years before going across the street from the old Newton to Kelly Cadillac in 2009. The dealership is now Crown Subaru.

Mr. Newberry said his long auto career has sped by like one of the high-octane roadsters he has sold.

He said, "I have loved all the places I've worked. They've been very good to me, and I've made a lot of friends."

His secret to selling: "Follow the Golden Rule. Don't be a salesman at all. Just help the customer get what they want."

Latest Headlines
Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti To Host Town Hall Meetings To Discuss Big Tech's Impact On Children
  • Breaking News
  • 2/27/2023
Tree Clearing Prompts Rolling Roadblocks On I-24 In Marion County
  • Breaking News
  • 2/27/2023
Vols Baseball Gets Vitello Back, Highly Touted Transfer Shortstop Now Able To Play
  • Sports
  • 2/27/2023
Hamilton County Getting New $2 Million Voting Machines; Jerry Summers Honored
Hamilton County Getting New $2 Million Voting Machines; Jerry Summers Honored
  • Breaking News
  • 2/27/2023
One Of Chattanooga's Longest-Running Car Salesmen Finally Bows Out
One Of Chattanooga's Longest-Running Car Salesmen Finally Bows Out
  • Breaking News
  • 2/27/2023
Apps Pleads Guilty To $1.5 Million Embezzlement From Cleveland, Tn., Church
  • Breaking News
  • 2/27/2023
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/5/2023

Win a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. It is the fourth book in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com. ... more

Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti To Host Town Hall Meetings To Discuss Big Tech's Impact On Children
  • 2/27/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced on Monday the Attorney General’s Office will host three town hall meetings across the state to discuss the impact Big Tech is having on ... more

Tree Clearing Prompts Rolling Roadblocks On I-24 In Marion County
  • 2/27/2023

As part of the rockfall mitigation project on I-24 in Marion County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close lanes on I-24 West near mile marker 137 in Marion County ... more

Breaking News
Budgetel Owner Making Progress On Fixing Up 1 Building, Court Told
  • 2/27/2023
Glenwood Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning
  • 2/27/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/27/2023
Person Arrested For Kidnapping - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/27/2023
Gas Prices Drop 13 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/27/2023
Opinion
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
Politics Is A Dirty Game
  • 2/27/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending Feb. 24
  • 2/27/2023
Unity Group Opposes Expansion Of ESA's Pending Legislation
  • 2/26/2023
Roll Tide
  • 2/25/2023
Sports
Vols Baseball Gets Vitello Back, Highly Touted Transfer Shortstop Now Able To Play
  • 2/27/2023
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
  • 2/27/2023
UTC Softball Drops Two In Final Day Of Frost Classic
UTC Softball Drops Two In Final Day Of Frost Classic
  • 2/26/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 2/28/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Defeat Dayton In 6-0 Shutout
  • 2/27/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Cloudtree Vineyard Is The Perfect Spot
  • 2/27/2023
Clint Powell With Andy Smith, Executive Director Of The YMCA YCAP Program
  • 2/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Power Tools Pilfering
Jerry Summers: Power Tools Pilfering
  • 2/27/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 2/27/2023
Collegedale’s Tea With Bea Brings The Works Of Beatrix Potter To Life March 25
  • 2/27/2023
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Frautschi And Fung
  • 2/24/2023
Guest Cellist Stephen Framil To Perform At Southern Adventist University
Guest Cellist Stephen Framil To Perform At Southern Adventist University
  • 2/23/2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
  • 2/24/2023
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/23/2023
Opinion
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
Politics Is A Dirty Game
  • 2/27/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending Feb. 24
  • 2/27/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
EPB Says Rising Content Costs Drive Rate Increase For EPB Fiber Optics TV Subscribers
  • 2/24/2023
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
  • 2/27/2023
Nokian Tyres Now Hiring Workers To Help Double Production At Dayton Factory
Nokian Tyres Now Hiring Workers To Help Double Production At Dayton Factory
  • 2/24/2023
Real Estate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
  • 2/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 16-22
  • 2/23/2023
Student Scene
Lee University’s LEAP Participates In Career Engagement Opportunity
  • 2/24/2023
Cleveland State Hosts An Evening With Tamika Catchings
  • 2/24/2023
Wagstaff Art Exhibition Opens At Lee
Wagstaff Art Exhibition Opens At Lee
  • 2/24/2023
Living Well
Garden Plaza, Life Care Center Of Cleveland And Caldwell Paving To Sponsor Great Strides
Garden Plaza, Life Care Center Of Cleveland And Caldwell Paving To Sponsor Great Strides
  • 2/24/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Gideon Thomas, Founder Of Serious Healthcare
  • 2/27/2023
Local Blood Supply Dwindling Ahead Of Spring Break
  • 2/22/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
  • 2/25/2023
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/20/2023
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Little FarmHouse
  • 2/27/2023
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
  • 2/23/2023
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
  • 2/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
  • 2/27/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2023
Obituaries
Bobby "Bob" Dean Elrod, Sr.
Bobby "Bob" Dean Elrod, Sr.
  • 2/27/2023
Thomas Vinson Blanton, Jr.
Thomas Vinson Blanton, Jr.
  • 2/27/2023
Perry A. Maples
Perry A. Maples
  • 2/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Love, Ruth (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
  • 2/27/2023