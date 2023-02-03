Father Of 6 Shot And Killed On 6th Avenue On Wednesday

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on 6th Avenue. Family members said the victim was Matthew Cecil Overby, father of six children. He is from the LaFayette area.

His sister said on a GoFundMe page, "My brother was murdered in a drive by shooting. He was 34 years old and left six children behind. We are all lost and heartbroken. My mother is caring for his children. Anything you can give to help with funeral expenses will help as he didn’t have life insurance. Thanks for all the continued prayers! Pray they catch the man that took our Matt from us."

At approximately 1:10 p.m., Chattanooga Police Officers responded to 4310 6th Ave.on a person shot.



Once police arrived on the scene, the victim was found deceased.



Police were advised the suspect was a black man in dark clothing who fled the scene prior to police arrival.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).

The GoFundMe can be found through this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ matthew-cecil-overby