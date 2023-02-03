Chattanooga Christian School Head of School Chad Dirkse announced his resignation on Thursday.

Mr. Dirkse has been with CCS for 14 years, and will be finishing his tenure at the end of the school year.

The school announced it will name an interim head of school, while it seeks to find a replacement.

He said, "Good afternoon CCS families,



"I am writing this afternoon to let you know that my service to CCS will end at the conclusion of the current school year. For the past couple of months, my wife, Heather, and I have been wrestling with a persistent tug to another Christian school leadership placement. We did not actively seek a change but have been unable to shake what seemed to be evidence that our season here may be drawing to a close.

"I have been open with the CCS board and senior leadership about this opportunity throughout the process. They have been a steadfast and trusted source of prayer, support, and counsel for which I am eternally grateful. On Tuesday I accepted an offer to serve in a new calling.



"The 14 years I have spent here have been a profound privilege. I love what CCS is and its openness to work collaboratively to improve. I have worked with the best people, including the board, administration, faculty, and staff. I have witnessed wonderful students from great families grow, build strong relationships, persevere, and produce extraordinary work aligned with the mission and ends of CCS.

"Part of God’s redeeming grace to me through CCS is the recognition of both how much has been accomplished within our community during these 14 years and how many times I have tripped, fallen, and failed. So many people here have been influential in helping me learn to recognize and rightly order the beauty and the brokenness on this blessed journey from wilderness toward new creation.

"Thank you all for representing Christ and seeking his Kingdom so vividly in the best and most difficult of times. You have truly been types and foretastes of God’s fully restored Kingdom to come, pointing me daily to the completed work of King Jesus.



"Our hearts are most deeply grateful for the influence CCS has had on our three children. Every week in their adult lives we see evidence that this was the exact right place for them. The engagement of administration, faculty, staff, students, and parents in shaping and forming their hearts and minds is irreplaceable and priceless to us. Thank you for loving, leading, and serving them so well.



"I have described this journey as a ripping apart from a place I love, and I have pleaded with God to remove the tension. In the end, I believe the tension is right and good, because I believe this change is what’s best for CCS and for my family. I’m already mourning the loss that will inevitably come with this move. CCS is standing on a firm foundation, and the leadership and faculty here are passionate, talented, and courageous in their service to the Lord. The school is in good hands, God is at work, and he is forever faithful."





