Historic Mentone Suffers Another Devastating Fire Loss

A second historic building in Mentone, Ala., on Lookout Mountain has been destroyed by fire.

The Hitching Post had long stood at the corner of Alabama Highway 117 and DeSoto Parkway.

The building, which was over a century old, was a total loss.

Six fire departments responded to the blaze at the building that had been under renovation for the past year. It was planned to be converted to a book store, food, gifts and souvenirs and to have live music. A performance hall was being readied upstairs.

One tenant, the Gourdie Shop, was about to celebrate its 40th anniversary at the location.

There was no injuries.

Owners of the Hitching Post said, “We are devastated, but thankful everyone is safe. Heartbroken, but grateful for God’s protective hand on firefighters and surrounding property."

The 130-year-old Mentone Springs Hotel burned to the ground in 2014.