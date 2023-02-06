Chattanooga Man Facing Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Police And Wrecking

A Chattanooga man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and running into another vehicle after almost hitting several others.

Walter Stephen Varnell, 34, of 1712 E. 13th St. was charged in the incident on Friday.

Police were attempting to locate the defendant in a domestic assault when they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the defendant's. That was at the Kanku's parking lot at E. 23rd Street and Dodds Avenue.

The vehicle left the parking lot at a high rate of speed northbound on Dodds. Police said it almost caused multiple crashes while getting out of the parking lot.

The pursuing officer found that the vehicle had collided with other vehicles at Dodds and Main.

Multiple witnesses said the driver had fled behind houses in the 2600 block of E. 14th Street.

An officer was able to locate Varnell, who was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, speeding, not having insurance, not exercising due care, drug possession for resale, failure to render aid, having an expired registration, traffic control signal violations and driving on a revoked or suspended license.

His charges also include reckless endangerment, two counts of stalking, three counts of harassment, vandalism, aggravated assault, domestic assault, and theft of property.