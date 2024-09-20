Fleischmann Votes To Increase Secret Service Security Of Former President Trump And Other Presidential Candidates

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann voted to pass H.R. 9106, the Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024, which directs the United States Secret Service (USSS) to use the same uniform standards to determine the number of agents and resources in a protection detail for presidents, vice presidents, and major presidential and vice presidential candidates. As the current Republican nominee for President of the United States, this essential legislation would increase protection for former President Donald Trump.

Congressman Fleischmann released the following statement after passing the Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024.

“Like all decent Americans, I am horrified and enraged that there have been two assassination attempts against President Trump in the past two months. Violence against any person or political figure running for office or currently holding office is antithetical to who we are as Americans and what this great democratic republic stands for. The fact that there have now been two attempts to assassinate President Trump is beyond egregious, and more must be done by the Secret Service to protect the lives of the current President of the United States and the nominees running to be our next President and Vice President.



“We cannot allow a deranged, evil assassin to take the outcome of our elections away from the American people. I have called on the Secret Service and federal law enforcement to be open and forthcoming to Congress about what can be done to protect President Trump better, as well as Vice President Harris and their running mates. While we continue to wait for answers and accountability from the Secret Service and FBI, myself and my colleagues in Congress are taking action now to ensure that an attempt on the life of President Trump will not happen again.

"The Enhanced Presidential Security Act is a commonsense and needed bill that ensures the same uniform, robust security measures given to the current President of the United States are also given to the major nominees running for President, including President Trump. I am glad to see H.R. 9106 pass the House with bipartisan, unanimous support, and I call on the Senate to immediately take up and pass this bill without hesitation to ensure that the tragedies and assassination attempts against President Trump that occurred in Butler, Pa., and West Palm Beach, Fl. never happen again.”



