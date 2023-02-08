Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Chased Off; Man Doesn't Want Bike Left On His Property

A man told police that around 10 a.m. at least one white male cut a hole in the fence of his property on Workman Road to gain entry to steal auto parts from his salvage yard. Another man told police that he was there during this time. He said there was a Silver Ram parked on the Wilson Road side of the business. He chased the white male who was wearing light clothing toward the Ram. He said it appeared that the man had two catalytic converters in his possession when he entered the truck. He was able to get the tag number of the truck and gave it to police. The registration came back to a 2018 Ram 1500 to a man in Chattanooga. The registration also showed a man in Lawrenceburg, Tn. listed as an owner. The caller told police about a man who operates a place behind a parts store on Rossville Boulevard that he thinks is moving these stolen converters. It is unknown if he runs a legitimate operation. Auto Crimes was notified this information.

A woman at an apartment on Poplar Street Court told police she got into a heated verbal disorder with her mother's boyfriend. She said the boyfriend came over to her apartment and knocked on the door and she allowed him to enter. Soon after this, both of them got into a heated verbal argument which started because she asked him where her mother was. The man then left and went back to his residence on Poplar Street Court. Police went to his residence and asked him to stay away from her apartment.

A woman on Rossville Avenue told police that sometime overnight, someone broke the front passenger window of her GMC Denali. The suspect(s) then stole the following: an Adidas pink cinch/backpack; misc. ID cards; misc. credit/debit cards; a checkbook; and a gold wedding ring set.

A disorder was reported at the Circle K, 2514 Amnicola Hwy. Police spoke with the store manager, who said she had a disorder with a contract employee from Shift Smart, who had also had a previous disorder with an employee. She said she asked the contract employee to leave the store, but she continued to argue and make "threats" toward her staff. The manager said the woman left the store after she said she was not welcome and that Police were en route.

A man told police that at some time, someone cut off the catalytic converter to his 2002 Toyota Sequoia while parked in the apartment complex parking lot at 7255 Lee Hwy. He believes this may have occurred Sunday night.

Police responded to a residence on S. Crest Road on a burglar alarm. Police spoke with a woman inside the residence. Upon checking her ID, it was verified that she resides there. She was able to facetime her father, with police present, and let him know she was the one that set the alarm off.

An man on S. Marks Avenue told police he witnessed a thin black male (red shoes) walk up his driveway and place a blue chrome bicycle near the side of his house. The caller said that he did not want the bicycle on his property and handed it over to police, who placed it into Property under the same complaint number.