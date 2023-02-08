Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/10/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT APOLINAR, KEVIN JOSE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/25/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BARRETT, STEPHANIE A

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

FAILURE TO APPEAR BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BOYKINS, LAGABRIOUS F

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BUCHANON, GABRIEL E

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BURSON, DARREN LEVONE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/13/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAL, KALISTA ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTO, TODD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE CRONKHITE, MACKINZIE M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/24/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUNN, AMBER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/17/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/09/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/20/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE FUNK, DUSTIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF SERVICES

FORGERY

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/31/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARA) HICKS, CARL LONNIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/04/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HOLLAND, KRISTY JO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/14/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUGHES, JONATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINES JAMES, MICHAEL GENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, ELDRIDGE FRANK

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, RACHEL LYNN NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LEDBETTER, AUSTIN SHANE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/18/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOOPER, DAVID ASHER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/11/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MALONE, VINCENT MARSHALL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MAYS, DAKOTA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MORROW, BRANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/24/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

MURPHY, CODY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PETTYJOHN, THOMAS N

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RIPPY, DEXTER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/28/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED) RUIZ ARGUETA, PEDRITO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS SIMS, BILLY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CHARLES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/06/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS TRUEITT, WILLIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/27/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WARE, ARIAH MYASIA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING WATERS, ROBERT MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/03/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIERSEMA, COBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY WOODRUFF, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





