Here are the mug shots:
|ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|APOLINAR, KEVIN JOSE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BARRETT, STEPHANIE A
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/25/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BOYKINS, LAGABRIOUS F
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BUCHANON, GABRIEL E
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|BURSON, DARREN LEVONE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/13/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAL, KALISTA ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CASTO, TODD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
|
|CRONKHITE, MACKINZIE M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/24/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUNN, AMBER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/17/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- SPEEDING
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|FUNK, DUSTIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF SERVICES
- FORGERY
- PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/31/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|GOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|HICKS, CARL LONNIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, KRISTY JO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/14/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINES
|
|JAMES, MICHAEL GENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, ELDRIDGE FRANK
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, RACHEL LYNN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LEDBETTER, AUSTIN SHANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOOPER, DAVID ASHER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/11/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MALONE, VINCENT MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MAYS, DAKOTA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MORROW, BRANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
|
|MURPHY, CODY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|PETTYJOHN, THOMAS N
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RIPPY, DEXTER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
|
|RUIZ ARGUETA, PEDRITO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|SIMS, BILLY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, CHARLES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|TRUEITT, WILLIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
|
|WATERS, ROBERT MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WIERSEMA, COBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODRUFF, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|