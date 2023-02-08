Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 
1109 MCDONALD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

APOLINAR, KEVIN JOSE 
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 716 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BARRETT, STEPHANIE A 
373 JENKINS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD 
1732 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BOYKINS, LAGABRIOUS F 
3899 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BUCHANON, GABRIEL E 
1565 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BURSON, DARREN LEVONE 
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAL, KALISTA ANN 
2723 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTO, TODD EDWARD 
4445 PALOMINO DR OOTEWAH, 373637078 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE 
1615 E 50TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

CRONKHITE, MACKINZIE M 
812 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNN, AMBER LYNN 
804 GRANDVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EMBREY, TREVOR SCOTT 
9148 INTEGRA PERSERVE COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
67 MINERAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT 
727 EAST 11TH STREET KNOXVILLE, 379174797 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

FUNK, DUSTIN JAMES 
1685 WHOOPING CREEK CHURCH RD CARROLLTON, 30116 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF SERVICES
FORGERY
PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GILES, SAMUEL BLAKE 
3018 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192393 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR 
311 NORTH GREEN WOOD CHATTANOOGA, 374042416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU 
414 SHADOW PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARA)

GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE 
515 COLEMAN CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES

HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT 
1557 DALLAS LAKE RD APB HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARDEMAN, AUSTIN TYLER 
1221 COUNTY RD BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENLEY, KRISTI LYNN 
1001 NORTH NATCHEZ ROAD APT A14 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

HICKS, CARL LONNIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HOLLAND, KRISTY JO 
46 CHARLES J LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUGHES, JONATHAN LEE 
49 BLACK MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINES

JOHNSON, ELDRIDGE FRANK 
2008 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046218 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, RACHEL LYNN NICHOLE 
48 KAY DR RINGGOLD, 307364400 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEDBETTER, AUSTIN SHANE 
11052 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON 
2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063857 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MARSHALL, GEORGE ARNOLD 
6530 RAMSEY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 0704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MAYS, DAKOTA EUGENE 
5423 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MORROW, BRANDY LEE 
730 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

MURPHY, CODY RYAN 
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PETTYJOHN, THOMAS N 
181 OLD COUNTY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RIPPY, DEXTER ALLEN 
901 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052808 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RUIZ ARGUETA, PEDRITO 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 5307 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

SIMS, BILLY LAMAR 
6113 BLYTHS FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CHARLES DAVID 
4904 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WIERSEMA, COBY ALLEN 
1333 CENORA LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY 
4507 TERRAVISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

