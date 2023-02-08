Latest Headlines

Daughter Of Murder Victim Now Says She Cannot Recall Leslie Saying "I'll Kill You"

  • Wednesday, February 8, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

The daughter of murder victim Taja Whiteside said on the witness stand on Wednesday that she could not remember hearing Kameron Leslie say “I’ll kill you” the night her mother was killed.

Prosecutor Michael Dowd had told the jury in an opening statement that she had told that to police.

The trial of Leslie began Wednesday with 14 witnesses. He is accused of murdering Ms. Whiteside on Jan. 11, 2019. Leslie represents himself along with "elbow counsel" Garth Best.

The daughter stuck with her position even after chief homicide prosecutor Dowd asked her to read the statement she made at the crime scene four years ago.

In the statement taken the day of the murder, she had said she did hear Leslie say, “I’ll kill you.” The statement was taken by forensic interviewer Candy Overby, who will be called as a witness in order to enter the statement into evidence.

The daughter stated that she woke in the middle of the night to Leslie and her mother “cussing” and arguing, and to bumping and crashing like shattering glass. She said she heard the front door slam and a car start and drive away.

Ms. Whiteside’s three children, ages 17, 11 and 9, testified that Leslie had been their mother’s boyfriend at the time and was living in the home with them. They were 13, 7 and 5 at the time of the murder.

The oldest son testified that he and his siblings woke up late in an empty house Jan. 11, and that he found his mother, dead, in her room after using a gift card to unlock the bedroom door. He called his grandmother to tell her, “I think my mom’s dead.” She told him to check for a cold, stiff body, and then told him to call 911.

Chattanooga Police Department officer Derek Roncin, crime scene investigator Gregory Mardis and Jerry McElroy of the CPD crime scene unit also testified Wednesday. They were in agreement that there had been no forced entry to the home nor signs of a struggle downstairs. They said that Ms. Whiteside’s body showed signs around her neck and eyes of strangulation.

Nine more witnesses are scheduled on Thursday. Judge Amanda Dunn decided she will allow Leslie’s expert witness regarding phone records because in this case an expert witness cannot influence any interpretation of facts presented.

In 2021 the state agreed not to introduce evidence of “prior bad acts,” specifically Leslie’s arrest and charge of assault in another Tennessee city, after an objection had been filed by Leslie.

“I and the state are not limited to his version of reality,” said prosecutor Dowd.

In his questioning, the prosecutor spent a lot of time establishing these things: 

That CPD had found an unused condom underneath Ms. Whiteside’s body. 

That the family and Leslie had eaten chicken and broccoli for dinner Jan. 10 and then the kids went to bed at about 9 p.m. 

That the blue Ford was Ms. Whiteside’s car which she always drove and Leslie only drove a couple of times. 

That the oldest son had his own room and that the younger two sisters and brother shared a room. 

Leslie was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., almost four months after the slaying and after he went on the TBI's Most Wanted List. He drove Ms. Whiteside's car to Florida.  

Latest Headlines
Daughter Of Murder Victim Now Says She Cannot Recall Leslie Saying "I'll Kill You"
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
  • Sports
  • 2/8/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/8/23
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
More Chickens Coming To Red Bank; Fowl Win In 3-2 Vote
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Breaking News
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
  • 2/8/2023

Seven University of Tennessee at Chattanooga students or recent graduates have advanced to the semifinal level in the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award process, the highest total in the university’s ... more

Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
  • 2/8/2023

Mark Harrison has been chosen chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party. He replaces outgoing Chairman Arch Trimble IV. Nea Paris is vice chairwoman. Other officers are Dari Owens, ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/8/23
  • 2/8/2023

more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2023
Stolen U-Haul Car Hauler Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/8/2023
Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Chased Off; Man Doesn't Want Bike Left On His Property
  • 2/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2023
Business Manager Of Cleveland Church Charged With Embezzling Large Amounts From Church
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response
  • 2/8/2023
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (3)
  • 2/6/2023
Ensuring Salary Increases Reach Educator Pockets
  • 2/8/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
Sports
Mocs Back At McKenzie For Contest With Citadel
  • 2/7/2023
Lady Vols Lose In Double OT At Mississippi State
  • 2/6/2023
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
  • 2/8/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Mocs Volleyball Signs Louisiana Tech Hitter
  • 2/6/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Polar Plunge Benefitting Special Olympics Returns Saturday
Chattanooga Polar Plunge Benefitting Special Olympics Returns Saturday
  • 2/8/2023
The Salvation Army’s Suit Giveaway Outfits 300 With Professional Attire
  • 2/8/2023
Did You Know? Non-Binary
Did You Know? Non-Binary
  • 2/8/2023
The Salvation Army’s Cleveland Corps And Volunteer Energy Cooperative Served 312 Guests During Freezing Weather
  • 2/8/2023
The Salvation Army’s Cleveland Corps And Volunteer Energy Cooperative Served 312 Guests During Freezing Weather
  • 2/8/2023
Entertainment
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
  • 2/7/2023
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
  • 2/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
  • 2/8/2023
Group That Features "Cocaine Bear" To Appear At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response
  • 2/8/2023
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (3)
  • 2/6/2023
Ensuring Salary Increases Reach Educator Pockets
  • 2/8/2023
Dining
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
  • 2/6/2023
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
Business
Shaw Industries Announces Acquisition Of Watershed Solar
  • 2/6/2023
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
  • 2/6/2023
Leadership Chattanooga Class Of 2023-2024 Nominations Open
  • 2/6/2023
Real Estate
CHA Opens New Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 2/8/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Are Good Neighbors
  • 2/8/2023
New Home Construction In Walker County Remained Consistent In 2022
  • 2/7/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Hosts Career Preview Day In Rock Spring
  • 2/7/2023
Ocoee Middle School Students Win Awards In National Essay Writing Competition
Ocoee Middle School Students Win Awards In National Essay Writing Competition
  • 2/7/2023
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Announces "Center Stage" Charity Initiative
  • 2/6/2023
Living Well
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
  • 2/7/2023
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children To “Spread The Love” This February
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children To “Spread The Love” This February
  • 2/7/2023
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 16th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction Chairs
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Church
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/6/2023
Obituaries
Mary Ann Rouse
Mary Ann Rouse
  • 2/8/2023
Ellis "Ray" Wolfe III
Ellis "Ray" Wolfe III
  • 2/8/2023
James Clinton "Jim'' Pierce
James Clinton "Jim'' Pierce
  • 2/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Snyder, Rebecca ”Becky” Hannah (Cleveland)
Snyder, Rebecca ”Becky” Hannah (Cleveland)
  • 2/8/2023
Phillips, Judy Owenby (Cleveland)
Phillips, Judy Owenby (Cleveland)
  • 2/8/2023
Wilson, Marsha Ray (Trion)
  • 2/8/2023