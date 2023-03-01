Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Couple Argues Over Man’s Infidelity, Then He Takes Her Car; Woman On Wrong Bus Causes A Disorder

  • Wednesday, March 1, 2023

An officer responded to Comfort Inn at 2440 Williams St. where a man and woman were in a verbal disorder. The officer spoke to them separately and they said they were arguing over the man’s infidelity. The woman said she was going to stay at her mother's house. The man left the motel on foot and police cleared the scene. Approximately 15 minutes later, the woman called back and told police the man had come back and taken her vehicle. The officer asked her if she wanted to report it stolen, but she said she knew where he will be and will retrieve it at a later date. The woman said her mother was on the way and they would take care of it together.

* * *

Police were called for a suspicious person call on E. 5th Street. Initially the anonymous caller wanted a black male trespassed that was on their property. Upon arrival, the man was gone and the anonymous caller didn’t want to trespass him, they just wanted him gone. The anonymous caller had left the scene as well.

* * *

Officers spoke with a man sitting in front of Publix at 400 N. Market St. The man was working on his bike. Officers informed the man he needed to stay out of traffic if he was riding his bike on the roadway.

* * *

A Walgreens employee at 110 N. Market St. told police a woman had stuffed her bag with items and left the store, but he confronted her in the parking lot and she dropped her bag full of items. The employee said the items totaled about $200 in value. He said the suspect was a short, stocky black female with dreads wearing black and camo clothes. The woman fled on foot with another black female towards the Veteran's bridge and left her bag with the stolen items. Multiple officers searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect. The stolen items were returned to the store and the officer turned in the bag to the CPD property division.

* * *

A man on E. 13th Street told police a thin black male opened the front passenger door of his wife's vehicle. The man began to yell at the suspect and he fled on foot. The man told police he received a Ring doorbell notification that there was activity in his backyard. He noticed a man in the front passenger seat of his wife's white 2019 BMW X6. He then immediately went downstairs and yelled at the suspect. The man fled on foot, heading west in the backyard. The man showed police the video footage that had a black male, wearing a dark baseball cap, backpack, long sleeve shirt, jeans, and white shoes, get into the car as described. Police also spoke with the man’s wife who confirmed the events. The man and police went to the car and saw the center console was open, as well as the glove box. The man said it didn't appear that anything was stolen and that his wife would like to prosecute if the suspect is identified.

* * *

A woman on Judson Lane told police she wanted a police escort into her residence because of her neighbor. The woman said the neighbor has threatened her in the past and has also physically struck her. The woman said she was moving out in the morning and would call back for a police escort to her vehicle.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw an unoccupied vehicle parked in the back parking lot of Smokey Bones Restaurant at 2225 Gunbarrel Road. The officer ran the vehicle's registration it was confirmed stolen out of Catoosa County. The owner of the vehicle was notified via dispatch and the car was towed by Airport Wrecker to 1709 Chickamauga Loop, releasable to the owner.

* * *

A woman on Allemande Way told police someone entered her unlocked 2012 Nissan Altima and stole four pairs of shoes (one pair Burberry/ three pairs Nike) valued at $1,000.

* * *

A woman was sitting at a table inside the Chattanooga Public Library at 1001 Broad St. and got up to use the restroom. While she was using the restroom, a white female approached her table and took her bookbag. The bag contained clothing and all of the woman’s medication. Employees at the Community Kitchen said she frequents the area and goes by "Christine".

* * *

The manager at Greyhound Bus Station at 720 E. 12th St. told police a woman got on the wrong bus and then caused a disorder when the manager and the bus driver attempted to help her. The woman was trespassed from the property per the manager’s request.

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Vols Baseball Defeats Charleston Southern, 6-1
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2023
Vols Baseball Defeats Charleston Southern, 6-1
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2023
Randy Smith: CCS Gets A Great One
Randy Smith: CCS Gets A Great One
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Senior Night
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/1/23
  • Breaking News
  • 3/1/2023
2 Arrested On Drug Charges In 2 Separate But Related Stops - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/1/2023
Breaking News
Winners Named Of Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/29/2023

Winners have been named of a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. They are Donald Henry of Old Fort, Tn., Sammy Boyd of Lakesite, Deana Johnson ... more

Police Blotter: Couple Argues Over Man’s Infidelity, Then He Takes Her Car; Woman On Wrong Bus Causes A Disorder
  • 3/1/2023

An officer responded to Comfort Inn at 2440 Williams St. where a man and woman were in a verbal disorder. The officer spoke to them separately and they said they were arguing over the man’s infidelity. ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/1/23
  • 3/1/2023

more

Breaking News
2 Arrested On Drug Charges In 2 Separate But Related Stops - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/1/2023
Dayton Man, 24, Still In Critical Condition After Saturday Stabbing; Orcutt Charged
Dayton Man, 24, Still In Critical Condition After Saturday Stabbing; Orcutt Charged
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Votes To Ask Governor Lee To De-Criminalize Small Amounts Of Marijuana
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
  • 2/28/2023
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
  • 2/28/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Redistricting Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • 2/28/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending Feb. 24
  • 2/27/2023
Politics Is A Dirty Game
  • 2/27/2023
Sports
Vols Defeat Arkansas, 75-57, On Senior Night
  • 3/1/2023
Vols Baseball Defeats Charleston Southern, 6-1
  • 3/1/2023
Randy Smith: CCS Gets A Great One
Randy Smith: CCS Gets A Great One
  • 3/1/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Baseball Defeats Charleston Southern, 6-1
  • 3/1/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Senior Night
  • 3/1/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
  • 2/28/2023
Chamber’s North Chattanooga Council Hosts Annual Expo
  • 2/28/2023
Did You Know? Spilling Salt
Did You Know? Spilling Salt
  • 3/1/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/28/2023
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
  • 2/28/2023
Entertainment
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
  • 2/28/2023
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
  • 2/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
  • 2/28/2023
New Hip-Hop Summit Speaker Series Kicks Off March 9
  • 3/1/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Frautschi And Fung
  • 2/24/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Redistricting Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • 2/28/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
Latina, Navy Veteran To Open Body Positive Women’s Clothing Store In NorthShore
Latina, Navy Veteran To Open Body Positive Women’s Clothing Store In NorthShore
  • 3/1/2023
Times Free Press President Says Online Is The Way To Go
  • 2/28/2023
EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk Chooses Aliro Quantum Network Controller
  • 2/28/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
  • 2/28/2023
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
  • 2/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Student Scene
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Awarded American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grant
  • 2/28/2023
Short-Term Classes Available At CSCC
  • 2/28/2023
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
  • 2/28/2023
Living Well
James Haynes, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Foundation President
James Haynes, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Foundation President
  • 2/28/2023
Parkridge East Names Lori Feltner As Chief Nursing Officer
Parkridge East Names Lori Feltner As Chief Nursing Officer
  • 3/1/2023
Bubbles Of Fun Run Triples Participants, Raises Thousands For Pediatric Cancer
  • 2/28/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
  • 2/25/2023
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/20/2023
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Travel
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
  • 2/28/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Little FarmHouse
  • 2/27/2023
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
  • 2/23/2023
Church
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
  • 2/28/2023
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
  • 2/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
  • 2/27/2023
Obituaries
Faye Taylor Hope
Faye Taylor Hope
  • 3/1/2023
Walter "Brice" Burbank
  • 3/1/2023
David Lee Tinnon
David Lee Tinnon
  • 2/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Speciale, Stephen "Steve" Peter (Spring City)
Speciale, Stephen "Steve" Peter (Spring City)
  • 3/1/2023
Pursley, Fred Eugene (Rock Spring)
Pursley, Fred Eugene (Rock Spring)
  • 3/1/2023
Love, Ruth (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023