Police Blotter: Couple Argues Over Man’s Infidelity, Then He Takes Her Car; Woman On Wrong Bus Causes A Disorder

An officer responded to Comfort Inn at 2440 Williams St. where a man and woman were in a verbal disorder. The officer spoke to them separately and they said they were arguing over the man’s infidelity. The woman said she was going to stay at her mother's house. The man left the motel on foot and police cleared the scene. Approximately 15 minutes later, the woman called back and told police the man had come back and taken her vehicle. The officer asked her if she wanted to report it stolen, but she said she knew where he will be and will retrieve it at a later date. The woman said her mother was on the way and they would take care of it together.

Police were called for a suspicious person call on E. 5th Street. Initially the anonymous caller wanted a black male trespassed that was on their property. Upon arrival, the man was gone and the anonymous caller didn’t want to trespass him, they just wanted him gone. The anonymous caller had left the scene as well.

Officers spoke with a man sitting in front of Publix at 400 N. Market St. The man was working on his bike. Officers informed the man he needed to stay out of traffic if he was riding his bike on the roadway.

A Walgreens employee at 110 N. Market St. told police a woman had stuffed her bag with items and left the store, but he confronted her in the parking lot and she dropped her bag full of items. The employee said the items totaled about $200 in value. He said the suspect was a short, stocky black female with dreads wearing black and camo clothes. The woman fled on foot with another black female towards the Veteran's bridge and left her bag with the stolen items. Multiple officers searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect. The stolen items were returned to the store and the officer turned in the bag to the CPD property division.

A man on E. 13th Street told police a thin black male opened the front passenger door of his wife's vehicle. The man began to yell at the suspect and he fled on foot. The man told police he received a Ring doorbell notification that there was activity in his backyard. He noticed a man in the front passenger seat of his wife's white 2019 BMW X6. He then immediately went downstairs and yelled at the suspect. The man fled on foot, heading west in the backyard. The man showed police the video footage that had a black male, wearing a dark baseball cap, backpack, long sleeve shirt, jeans, and white shoes, get into the car as described. Police also spoke with the man’s wife who confirmed the events. The man and police went to the car and saw the center console was open, as well as the glove box. The man said it didn't appear that anything was stolen and that his wife would like to prosecute if the suspect is identified.

A woman on Judson Lane told police she wanted a police escort into her residence because of her neighbor. The woman said the neighbor has threatened her in the past and has also physically struck her. The woman said she was moving out in the morning and would call back for a police escort to her vehicle.

While on patrol, an officer saw an unoccupied vehicle parked in the back parking lot of Smokey Bones Restaurant at 2225 Gunbarrel Road. The officer ran the vehicle's registration it was confirmed stolen out of Catoosa County. The owner of the vehicle was notified via dispatch and the car was towed by Airport Wrecker to 1709 Chickamauga Loop, releasable to the owner.

A woman on Allemande Way told police someone entered her unlocked 2012 Nissan Altima and stole four pairs of shoes (one pair Burberry/ three pairs Nike) valued at $1,000.

A woman was sitting at a table inside the Chattanooga Public Library at 1001 Broad St. and got up to use the restroom. While she was using the restroom, a white female approached her table and took her bookbag. The bag contained clothing and all of the woman’s medication. Employees at the Community Kitchen said she frequents the area and goes by "Christine".

The manager at Greyhound Bus Station at 720 E. 12th St. told police a woman got on the wrong bus and then caused a disorder when the manager and the bus driver attempted to help her. The woman was trespassed from the property per the manager’s request.