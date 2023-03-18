Major City Planning Process Cost Set At Maximum $1,230,900

What is termed the most extensive planning project in Chattanooga's history is set to cost $1,230,900, counting contingency funds.

The City Council on Tuesday is set to vote on a contract with Planning Next (ACP/Greene + Associations of Columbus, Ohio), for the major project.

A team of planners will prepare new area plans organized into five components:

1 Preparation

2 Public Engagement

3 Research and Analysis

4 Plan Development

5 Document Production

Officials said the effort is one process with six final area plans.

The team is to work collaboratively with Planning Agency staff throughout the process with the RPA providing all available and relevant plans, studies, electronic base maps, and necessary data. The team will gather additional relevant information and data.

There is a 12-month timeline for completing all the area plans.

There will be a project website that will serve as "the heart of the planning process communications."

The team is to conduct up to 26 individual or small group semi-structured interviews with targeted stakeholders.

The team will create "snapshot" reports that include demographic trends, transportation, built environment, natural systems, parks and greenways, economic development opportunities, and housing conditions and anti-displacement.

Scenario planning will include countywide growth projections.

On public engagement, there will be a public kick off by area. There will later be a second round of public input followed by a public open house.

There will also be advisory group meetings and elected official briefings.

Plans include community profile, growth policies, and policies and recommendations.

There will be up to 48 concept renderings and supporting graphics.

Charges are put at:

Preparation and management $99,500

Research and analysis $329,000

Public engagement $169,500

Plan development $388,000

Document production $81,000

Travel $36,000

Production and other expenses $16,000