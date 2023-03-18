House On Highway 58 Is Destroyed By Fire

photo by Highway 58 VFD
A house on Highway 58 was destroyed by fire on Saturday evening.
A motorist called 911 reporting a house fire located at 9338 Highway 58. At 6:45 pm, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene confirming a two-story house fire.
Firefighters quickly established water supply and conducted a defensive attack to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent structures. Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response. Tri-Community VFD responded to the scene. Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Highway 58 VFD Station 1 and Bradley County Fire Rescue stood by at Highway 58 Station 2 for any additional emergency calls.
No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries. The home is a total loss.
Fire officials reported no one was home when the fire started. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
