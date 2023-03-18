Latest Headlines

House On Highway 58 Is Destroyed By Fire

  • Saturday, March 18, 2023
photo by Highway 58 VFD

A house on Highway 58 was destroyed by fire on Saturday evening.

A motorist called 911 reporting a house fire located at 9338 Highway 58. At 6:45 pm, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene confirming a two-story house fire.

Firefighters quickly established water supply and conducted a defensive attack to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent structures. Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response. Tri-Community VFD responded to the scene. Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Highway 58 VFD Station 1 and Bradley County Fire Rescue stood by at Highway 58 Station 2 for any additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries. The home is a total loss.

Fire officials reported no one was home when the fire started. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

photo by Highway 58 VFD
