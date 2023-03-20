Semi-Trailer Catches Fire At McKee Foods - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police responded with the fire department to McKee Foods Corporation for a fire involving a semi-trailer that was fully involved upon their arrival. The fire department was able to contain the blaze and put the fire out.

Officers responded to a verbal disorder at the car wash in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold, near Four Corners, involving a dog chasing ducks at the duck pond.

A property damage report was taken at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex, involving a tenant’s vehicle.

Officers responded to verbal disorder at a restaurant in the Robinson Corners Shopping Center involving a customer’s use of a coupon during a purchase.

Police and the fire department were dispatched to the Spring Green apartments, across from Ooltewah Middle School, after receiving reports of smoke coming from a building. No fire or signs of smoke were found.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original charge of theft.

A night shift officer made contact with an occupied vehicle parked at a closed business in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. The occupants decided to leave the area.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked for a failure to appear warrant after not appearing in court for a traffic citation.

A vehicle crashed into a deer in the 10400 block of Lee Highway. The deer was not immediately located.

An officer responded to the 9000 block of Jetrail Drive after receiving an unknown 911 call from somewhere in the surrounding area. The area was checked but no emergency found.

A passerby reported what appeared to be a dying deer on the side of the road in the 10300 block of Lee Highway, near the site of the previously reported crash. An officer dispatched the deer.

Walmart employees reported a theft that had occurred the previous day.

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police with a fight at Fu Lins restaurant in Cambridge Square. Collegedale officers responded and made contact with one of the suspects. Chattanooga police were advised and chose not to respond as it was believed to be a fight between mutual combatants.

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Crest apartments reported that someone had attempted to use their credit card to make a large on-line purchase.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on failure to appear warrants from drug related charges.

Bonding agents brought in a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation warrant for DUI. The fugitive was booked and transported to the jail.

Officers responded to the Circle K gas station located at the intersection of Apison Pike and Little Debbie Parkway, in reference to an individual who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of their vehicle. Contact was made with the driver who advised that they had just come back from California and had jet lag. The driver was determined to be okay.

Police responded to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after receiving reports of an intoxicated resident. Due to the level of intoxication the officers called for EMS.

Police responded to the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for a domestic assault. A resident alleged that their partner had assaulted them and pushed them to the ground while they had been holding their two-month-old baby. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and warrants for domestic assault, child abuse, and felony theft were obtained for their arrest.

An officer was called to the 4400 block of University Drive for debris in the roadway. The officer cleaned up as much as they could and notified Public Works to clean up the rest.

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license. They were also found to have Hamilton County warrants for failure to appear and domestic assault and were transported to the jail.

An alarm was activated at Rhodes Storage, in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Nothing was located and the building was secured.

An alarm was activated at Cracker Barrel, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Nothing was located and the building was secured.