Man Who Was Hit On Freeway After Jumping From Ambulance Has Died

A man who jumped out of an ambulance early Sunday afternoon and tried to run across I-24 has died from injuries he received after being struck by a vehicle.

He was identified as James Moore.

He was being transported to a local hospital when he became combative. The ambulance pulled to the shoulder of the interstate to calm and secure him when he suddenly bolted from the ambulance.

He then jumped the concrete median and ran across the westbound lanes where he was struck by a car.