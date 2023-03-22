Bicycle Stolen At Collegedale Public Library - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual reported that their bicycle had been stolen while parked at the front of the Collegedale Public Library.

McKee Foods Corporation reported a lost license plate from one of their company vehicles.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 5200 block of College View Drive. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

Wires were reported to be down in the 5600 block of Main Street. EPB responded and cleared the roadway of the wires.

An individual was arrested at the Murphy gas station located in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were charged with possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 5900 block of Main Street. There were no injuries. One of the drivers was charged with reckless driving.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 4800 block of University Drive. There were no injuries.

A minor fender bender was reported in the parking lot of Collegedale Academy Elementary School.

Collegedale police was requested to assist Chattanooga police after they received reports of an individual walking in the roadway with a gun in the 7500 block of Bonny Oaks Drive. The individual was located but no gun was found.

Night shift officers made contact with an individual walking around the back side of Arby’s, after hours. The person was identified and found to only have a non-extradition warrant out of Oregon. An officer gave the individual a courtesy ride to their nearby home.