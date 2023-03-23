Police Blotter: Woman Wants Nephew Looking To Borrow Cigarettes Trespassed; Woman Chases Man Down Street For Her Keys

A woman on Fagan Street told police her nephew was on her front porch knocking on her door because he wanted cigarettes from her. She said her nephew has a past history of being violent and she wanted nothing to do with him. She said she told him to leave, which he did prior to police arrival. The woman requested a report to document this incident and also requested that the nephew be trespassed from her property if police were able to make contact with him at a later time.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Waffle House, 2024 E. 23rd St., for a man who management wanted to leave the property. Police spoke with management, who said they did not wish to have the man trespassed, but rather just moved along for the morning. Police spoke with the man, who willingly left the area without any incident.

* * *

A man who runs a repossession truck located a Honda CRV (CA tag) at the Baymont, 7017 Shallowford Road. The man then towed the vehicle to 6320 Highway 58. After running the plate, it was found to be a stolen vehicle. Police confirmed the vehicle was listed in NCIC as stolen out of Redding, Ca. Police searched the vehicle and located fingerprints. Prints will be transported to Property. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. At this time the owner (Budget Rental) has not been notified. The vehicle was re-secured and police released the vehicle to Carter Towing and Recovery.

* * *

Officers responded to an intoxicated person at a business at 4295 Cromwell Road. A man who said he ate a Delta-8 gummy and he was really high. The man appeared to not be able to stand on his own or form coherent sentences. After speaking to his wife, she agreed to take him home.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision/hit and run at 700 Market St. Police spoke with a man who said he was in his vehicle parked when out of nowhere a Mercedes-Benz drove by hitting his side mirror. However, no damage was observed to the window. The man did not want to report the crash, he just wanted to let police know about the vehicle driving recklessly.

* * *

An employee at the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy., told police an older black male, approximately in his 60s, had walked out of the store with two cases of Corona beer without paying for them. He said the man took the two 18-pack cases out of the cooler and immediately headed for the exit. He left in a Silver Honda Accord (TN tag). He said there should be video of the incident, but he was unable to access the camera footage and was trying to get in contact with his boss in order to gain access to the footage. He said he would call back in for officers to come back out and view the footage once he was able to gain access to it.

* * *

A woman told police that on Saturday around 9 a.m. she left the East Brainerd Maytag Coin Laundry, 7953 E. Brainerd Road, to get Bojangles. She said she did not realize she left her Aldi's bag inside the laundromat until she got back and noticed it was gone. Inside the bag was her birth certificate and other personal items. She does not know why she did not immediately call in when it occurred. She said she does want to press charges if her bag was located with a suspect.

* * *

A man on Moore Street told police he's been leaving his car running in the morning for years, but this morning he came out to find his vehicle stolen. He said there's nothing outstanding about the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man on 5th Avenue told police he saw an older black male wearing a toboggan and tan jacket carrying bags of stuff, possibly grab a car jack off his neighbor's porch and walk towards East Lake Courts. Police checked the Courts, but did not locate the man. Police attempted to make contact with the neighbor, but did not get a response at the door. Police were unable to prove a theft had been committed. Police did contact Housing Police to check camera footage.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a possible disorder between a woman and a man at a residence on Hardy Street. Police found the woman chasing the man down Roanoke Avenue. Police stopped both of them to find out what the issue was. The woman said she had asked the man to take her kids to school in her car, which he did. She said when he returned home, they began arguing over an unknown issue. The man said he decided to remove himself from the situation and walked off. The woman accused him of taking her car keys because she could not locate them, and proceeded to follow him away from her address. Police gained consent from the man and thoroughly checked him for keys, which he did not have. When the woman was informed of this, she became uncooperative and said she didn't need police anymore, and would call her dad to handle the issue. Police made sure both of them went their separate ways without issue.