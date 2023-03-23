Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Nephew Looking To Borrow Cigarettes Trespassed; Woman Chases Man Down Street For Her Keys

  • Thursday, March 23, 2023

A woman on Fagan Street told police her nephew was on her front porch knocking on her door because he wanted cigarettes from her. She said her nephew has a past history of being violent and she wanted nothing to do with him. She said she told him to leave, which he did prior to police arrival. The woman requested a report to document this incident and also requested that the nephew be trespassed from her property if police were able to make contact with him at a later time.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Waffle House, 2024 E. 23rd St., for a man who management wanted to leave the property. Police spoke with management, who said they did not wish to have the man trespassed, but rather just moved along for the morning. Police spoke with the man, who willingly left the area without any incident.

* * *

A man who runs a repossession truck located a Honda CRV (CA tag) at the Baymont, 7017 Shallowford Road. The man then towed the vehicle to 6320 Highway 58. After running the plate, it was found to be a stolen vehicle. Police confirmed the vehicle was listed in NCIC as stolen out of Redding, Ca. Police searched the vehicle and located fingerprints. Prints will be transported to Property. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. At this time the owner (Budget Rental) has not been notified. The vehicle was re-secured and police released the vehicle to Carter Towing and Recovery.

* * *

Officers responded to an intoxicated person at a business at 4295 Cromwell Road. A man who said he ate a Delta-8 gummy and he was really high. The man appeared to not be able to stand on his own or form coherent sentences. After speaking to his wife, she agreed to take him home.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision/hit and run at 700 Market St. Police spoke with a man who said he was in his vehicle parked when out of nowhere a Mercedes-Benz drove by hitting his side mirror. However, no damage was observed to the window. The man did not want to report the crash, he just wanted to let police know about the vehicle driving recklessly.

* * *

An employee at the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy., told police an older black male, approximately in his 60s, had walked out of the store with two cases of Corona beer without paying for them. He said the man took the two 18-pack cases out of the cooler and immediately headed for the exit. He left in a Silver Honda Accord (TN tag). He said there should be video of the incident, but he was unable to access the camera footage and was trying to get in contact with his boss in order to gain access to the footage. He said he would call back in for officers to come back out and view the footage once he was able to gain access to it.

* * *

A woman told police that on Saturday around 9 a.m. she left the East Brainerd Maytag Coin Laundry, 7953 E. Brainerd Road, to get Bojangles. She said she did not realize she left her Aldi's bag inside the laundromat until she got back and noticed it was gone. Inside the bag was her birth certificate and other personal items. She does not know why she did not immediately call in when it occurred. She said she does want to press charges if her bag was located with a suspect.

* * *

A man on Moore Street told police he's been leaving his car running in the morning for years, but this morning he came out to find his vehicle stolen. He said there's nothing outstanding about the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man on 5th Avenue told police he saw an older black male wearing a toboggan and tan jacket carrying bags of stuff, possibly grab a car jack off his neighbor's porch and walk towards East Lake Courts. Police checked the Courts, but did not locate the man. Police attempted to make contact with the neighbor, but did not get a response at the door. Police were unable to prove a theft had been committed. Police did contact Housing Police to check camera footage.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a possible disorder between a woman and a man at a residence on Hardy Street. Police found the woman chasing the man down Roanoke Avenue. Police stopped both of them to find out what the issue was. The woman said she had asked the man to take her kids to school in her car, which he did. She said when he returned home, they began arguing over an unknown issue. The man said he decided to remove himself from the situation and walked off. The woman accused him of taking her car keys because she could not locate them, and proceeded to follow him away from her address. Police gained consent from the man and thoroughly checked him for keys, which he did not have. When the woman was informed of this, she became uncooperative and said she didn't need police anymore, and would call her dad to handle the issue. Police made sure both of them went their separate ways without issue.

Latest Headlines
Disorder Reported At AT&T Store - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/23/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/23/2023
McCallie Tennis Defeats Baylor, 7-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/22/2023
Former Lee Baseball Star Zhang Carter Calls World Baseball Classic "Best Experience of His Life"
Former Lee Baseball Star Zhang Carter Calls World Baseball Classic "Best Experience of His Life"
  • Sports
  • 3/22/2023
CSO Celebrates 90th Season, Kayoko Dan's Final Season
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
18-Year-Old Shot In Drive-By Shooting Wednesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Nephew Looking To Borrow Cigarettes Trespassed; Woman Chases Man Down Street For Her Keys
  • 3/23/2023

A woman on Fagan Street told police her nephew was on her front porch knocking on her door because he wanted cigarettes from her. She said her nephew has a past history of being violent and she ... more

Disorder Reported At AT&T Store - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/23/2023

An officer responded to a disorder at the AT&T store on Old Lee Highway between a customer and store employees. The customer had left prior to the officer’s arrival. A minor fender bender ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/23/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAXTER, MARIE LASHAY 6625 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Breaking News
18-Year-Old Shot In Drive-By Shooting Wednesday Afternoon
  • 3/22/2023
Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti To Host Town Hall Meeting In Chattanooga To Discuss Big Tech's Impact On Children
  • 3/22/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2023
Man Has To Be Airlifted After Early Wednesday Morning Shooting; Suspects Take His Car
  • 3/22/2023
Bicycle Stolen At Collegedale Public Library - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/22/2023
Opinion
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Budget Promises It Can Get Worse - And Response
  • 3/20/2023
Education Update 2023
  • 3/20/2023
Sports
UT Newcomers Learning Quickly As Second Day Of Spring Practice Concludes
  • 3/22/2023
Mark Wiedmer And Mack McCarthy Return For Episode 2 Of NCAA Bracket Busters
  • 3/21/2023
Former Lee Baseball Star Zhang Carter Calls World Baseball Classic "Best Experience of His Life"
Former Lee Baseball Star Zhang Carter Calls World Baseball Classic "Best Experience of His Life"
  • 3/22/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Mocs Golf Team Tied For Fifth At Linger Longer Invitational
  • 3/21/2023
Happenings
ArtsBuild Launches Technical Mastery Grant Program
ArtsBuild Launches Technical Mastery Grant Program
  • 3/22/2023
TV's Matt Paxton Comes To Goodwill to Help People Declutter And Downsize
  • 3/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
  • 3/23/2023
Collegedale Police Host Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Collegedale Police Host Annual Easter Egg Hunt
  • 3/22/2023
New Art Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport Features Local And Regional Artists
  • 3/22/2023
Entertainment
Notre Dame High School Announces Spring Production Of The Little Shop Of Horrors
Notre Dame High School Announces Spring Production Of The Little Shop Of Horrors
  • 3/22/2023
Chattanooga Music Census Results Highlight Growth Opportunities
Chattanooga Music Census Results Highlight Growth Opportunities
  • 3/22/2023
Lee University School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital Monday
  • 3/22/2023
Lee University Hosts Marimba Madness March 26
Lee University Hosts Marimba Madness March 26
  • 3/22/2023
Lee Trio Presents “Elegance And Virtuosity”
Lee Trio Presents “Elegance And Virtuosity”
  • 3/22/2023
Opinion
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Dining
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
VIDEO: Wally's On McCallie Avenue Is Not Closing
  • 3/16/2023
Business
Nokian Tyres Expands Dayton Factory Footprint With New 350,000 Square-Foot Warehouse
  • 3/22/2023
Jessica Parrish, TVFCU Lender, Named Chattanooga Mortgage Banker Of The Year
Jessica Parrish, TVFCU Lender, Named Chattanooga Mortgage Banker Of The Year
  • 3/21/2023
Reliance Partners Acquires Assets Of Truck Team Insurance
  • 3/20/2023
Real Estate
Ridges Capital And Yonah Capital Announce Acquisition Of Spring City Resort And Marina
  • 3/22/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Hosting Money School April 22, Giving Away $500 To Lucky Attendee
  • 3/22/2023
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Receives National Recognition
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Receives National Recognition
  • 3/21/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State And UTC Launch The "ChattState UTC Connect" Dual Admission Program
  • 3/22/2023
Dayton City Schools Director Trish Newsom Earns 6th World Major Marathon Star
Dayton City Schools Director Trish Newsom Earns 6th World Major Marathon Star
  • 3/21/2023
CHCRTA Scholarship Deadline Is April 1
  • 3/21/2023
Living Well
Chattanooga Research Team Makes Waves With High Impact National Study On Stroke And AI App
  • 3/22/2023
Ascension Living Alexian Village Tennessee Nurse Cassy Lee Honored
Ascension Living Alexian Village Tennessee Nurse Cassy Lee Honored
  • 3/21/2023
Program To Prevent Violence And Support At-Risk Youth Expands To Brainerd
  • 3/21/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
  • 3/23/2023
Local Flower Farm Has Inaugural Spring Plant Festival April 15
  • 3/21/2023
Burn Permits Required Through May 15
  • 3/21/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
  • 3/23/2023
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
Obituaries
James Grady Moore
James Grady Moore
  • 3/22/2023
George Raymond Brown
George Raymond Brown
  • 3/22/2023
Isabel Caitlin Dwyer
Isabel Caitlin Dwyer
  • 3/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Potter, David J. (Cleveland)
Potter, David J. (Cleveland)
  • 3/22/2023
Kelly, Dwight F. (Dalton)
Kelly, Dwight F. (Dalton)
  • 3/22/2023
Raines, Rhonda (Cleveland)
Raines, Rhonda (Cleveland)
  • 3/21/2023