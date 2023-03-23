Latest Headlines

Disorder Reported At AT&T Store - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, March 23, 2023

An officer responded to a disorder at the AT&T store on Old Lee Highway between a customer and store employees. The customer had left prior to the officer’s arrival.

A minor fender bender was reported in the Walmart parking lot.

An unknown 911 call came in from the campus of Southern Adventist University. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

A vehicle owner reported damage to their car from an unknown date and time on the campus of Southern Adventist University.

A rear end collision between two vehicles was reported in the parking lot of the Ooltewah Post Office.

A resident from the 5500 block of Misty Valley Drive reported harassing text messages from another family member.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on theft and conspiracy warrants and released on bond.

An out-of-town Collegedale resident attempted to make a harassment report involving text messages from an estranged spouse. The resident was advised to make the report when they returned home.

Walmart employees reported a theft.

A rear end collision between two vehicles in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway was reported. There were no injuries.

A female Collegedale officer was requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a search of a female suspect in the 6900 block of Lee Highway.


A woman on Fagan Street told police her nephew was on her front porch knocking on her door because he wanted cigarettes from her. She said her nephew has a past history of being violent and she ... more

An officer responded to a disorder at the AT&T store on Old Lee Highway between a customer and store employees. The customer had left prior to the officer’s arrival. A minor fender bender ... more

