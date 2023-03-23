Latest Headlines

Judge Rules Meetings Of Judicial Advisory Commission Should Be Open To The Public

  • Thursday, March 23, 2023

A federal judge in Nashville has granted a preliminary injunction ordering Tennessee’s judicial Advisory Commission to open its meetings to the public.

Dan McCaleb, executive editor of the online news organization The Center Square, filed a complaint in June of last year against Michelle Long, director of Tennessee’s Administrative Office of the Courts), to open the meetings. He argued that the First Amendment right of press access to government meetings applies to the Advisory Commission’s meetings, which had been closed to the public and press. The Tennessee Supreme Court established the Advisory Commission and appoints members to recommend court rules of practice and procedure. 
 
In the court’s ruling, Judge Eli Richardson wrote that “the Court will require that the AOC under Defendant’s direction must open the meetings to the public either by livestreaming or by allowing in-person attendance.”

Judge Richardson said the Advisory Committee meetings are analogous to the federal courts’ “Standing Committee” on federal court rule changes, which have been open to the public “for 40 years.”

The judge wrote that opening Advisory Commission meetings to the public “not only creates transparency and public confidence, it likely creates better rules.” 

Mr. McCaleb said, “A democracy only works when government – all three branches of government, including the judiciary – operates in the open. Because of this ruling, the Tennessee judiciary is now more open to public scrutiny.”
 
Buck Dougherty, senior attorney for Liberty Justice Center said, “We’re very pleased with the District Court’s opinion and proud to represent Dan McCaleb and The Center Square in this important and groundbreaking First Amendment right of access case for the public and press.

“This decision upheld a principle that courts have long recognized: Democracies die behind closed doors.”

Latest Headlines
Judge Rules Meetings Of Judicial Advisory Commission Should Be Open To The Public
  • Breaking News
  • 3/23/2023
Woman Charged In Fatal Ooltewah Stabbing Found Guilty Of Reckless Aggravated Assault
  • Breaking News
  • 3/23/2023
Big Ridge Elementary School Closed Friday Due To Illness-Related Absences
  • Breaking News
  • 3/23/2023
HCSO School Resource Deputy Recovers Loaded Firearm At Dalewood Middle School
  • Breaking News
  • 3/23/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Nephew Looking To Borrow Cigarettes Trespassed; Woman Chases Man Down Street For Her Keys
  • Breaking News
  • 3/23/2023
Randy Smith: Opening Day Is Almost Here
Randy Smith: Opening Day Is Almost Here
  • Sports
  • 3/23/2023
Breaking News
Judge Rules Meetings Of Judicial Advisory Commission Should Be Open To The Public
  • 3/23/2023

A federal judge in Nashville has granted a preliminary injunction ordering Tennessee’s judicial Advisory Commission to open its meetings to the public. Dan McCaleb, executive editor of the ... more

Big Ridge Elementary School Closed Friday Due To Illness-Related Absences
  • 3/23/2023

Big Ridge Elementary School will be closed on Friday, due to a high rate of illness-related absences among students and staff. Approximately 21% of students and 30% of staff are currently affected. ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Nephew Looking To Borrow Cigarettes Trespassed; Woman Chases Man Down Street For Her Keys
  • 3/23/2023

A woman on Fagan Street told police her nephew was on her front porch knocking on her door because he wanted cigarettes from her. She said her nephew has a past history of being violent and she ... more

Breaking News
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 3/23/2023
Charitable Foundation Has Given $1 Million To Red Bank
  • 3/23/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/23/2023
Disorder Reported At AT&T Store - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/23/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/23/2023
Opinion
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 March 24 Legislative Update
  • 3/23/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Budget Promises It Can Get Worse - And Response
  • 3/20/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: If Saban's Calling Out Oats, He Has A Point
  • 3/23/2023
Randy Smith: Opening Day Is Almost Here
Randy Smith: Opening Day Is Almost Here
  • 3/23/2023
UT Newcomers Learning Quickly As Second Day Of Spring Practice Concludes
  • 3/22/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Former Lee Baseball Star Zhang Carter Calls World Baseball Classic "Best Experience of His Life"
Former Lee Baseball Star Zhang Carter Calls World Baseball Classic "Best Experience of His Life"
  • 3/22/2023
Happenings
AAA Awards Collegedale Police With Traffic Safety Grant
AAA Awards Collegedale Police With Traffic Safety Grant
  • 3/23/2023
Annual International Art Show Raises Funds For The Salvation Army
Annual International Art Show Raises Funds For The Salvation Army
  • 3/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
  • 3/23/2023
Cameron Sexton To Speak At Rhea Reagan Day Dinner
Cameron Sexton To Speak At Rhea Reagan Day Dinner
  • 3/23/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 3/23/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/23/2023
CSCC Curtain Call Society Performs Cat’s Cradle
  • 3/23/2023
Notre Dame High School Announces Spring Production Of The Little Shop Of Horrors
Notre Dame High School Announces Spring Production Of The Little Shop Of Horrors
  • 3/22/2023
ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2023 Shuler Awards
  • 3/23/2023
Lee University School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital Monday
  • 3/22/2023
Opinion
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 March 24 Legislative Update
  • 3/23/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Chattanooga Launches “Gig City Goes Quantum To Prepare For The Quantum Age"
  • 3/23/2023
Jobless Numbers Hold Steady For the 5th Consecutive Month
  • 3/23/2023
Georgia Maintains Low Unemployment Rate For The 7th Consecutive Month
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 16-22
  • 3/23/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/23/2023
Student Scene
City Partners With Hamilton County Schools To Launch New Future Ready Institute For Early Learning
  • 3/23/2023
Recent UTC Grad Oleander Reagan-Artemis Earns Prestigious Fulbright Award
Recent UTC Grad Oleander Reagan-Artemis Earns Prestigious Fulbright Award
  • 3/23/2023
The Chattanooga State Writers@Work Program Hosts Poet Ariel Francisco
  • 3/23/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Gynecologic Surgeon 1st In Region To Perform New Minimally Invasive Surgery For Fibroids
Erlanger Gynecologic Surgeon 1st In Region To Perform New Minimally Invasive Surgery For Fibroids
  • 3/23/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Sets 8th Annual Mastering Memory Golf Tournament For Aug. 22
Morning Pointe Foundation Sets 8th Annual Mastering Memory Golf Tournament For Aug. 22
  • 3/23/2023
Nurse Practitioners Stephanie Johnson And Sherry Ray Join CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Nurse Practitioners Stephanie Johnson And Sherry Ray Join CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 3/23/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
Tree Climbers To Compete At East Lake Park
  • 3/23/2023
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
  • 3/23/2023
Tire Amnesty Day Returns To Walker County On April 22
Tire Amnesty Day Returns To Walker County On April 22
  • 3/23/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
  • 3/23/2023
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
Obituaries
Mark Edward Miller
  • 3/23/2023
Carl Henry “Hank” Hale, III
Carl Henry “Hank” Hale, III
  • 3/23/2023
Priscilla “Pris” Elizabeth Banze
Priscilla “Pris” Elizabeth Banze
  • 3/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
  • 3/23/2023