A 12-year old shot himself while in a vehicle waiting for his mother, who was shopping at a small plaza on Wilcox Street.Police were called to Pop's and Granny's Thrift Store, 3240 Wilcox St. at 4:18 p.m. Friday on reports of a person shot. They found the juvenile in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.The boy admitted to shooting himself while his mother was in the store shopping. He was taken to a local hospital and was treated for a non-life threatening injury.