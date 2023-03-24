Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, March 24, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Dotley).

III. Special Presentation.
Proclamation - National Vietnam War Veterans Day

IV. Minute Approval.
By Councilman Chip Henderson
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III, by adding Section 25-79, relative to enumeration of prohibited noises in all residential zones outside the Downtown Amplified Music District.

(Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz)

PLANNING

b. 2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 03-14-2023)
2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Real Estate Purchase Agreement with Tennessee American Water Company to purchase a 14,863 square foot portion of Tax Map No. 135-016 at 455 Moccasin Bend Road and a temporary construction easement for an adjacent 3,375 square feet, in substantially the forms attached, at a total purchase price of $22,000.00, for the Tennessee American Water Company construction of a water booster pump station and to authorize the Mayor to execute all documents required to complete the transaction. (District 1)

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to jointly with Hamilton County enter into an Agreement for Easement with Tennessee American Water Company, in substantially the form attached, to purchase a 20 foot wide easement of approximately 2,950 linear feet, which is approximately 1.35 acres, for current and future underground water lines, at the purchase price of $55,000.00, with all proceeds to be equally divided with Hamilton County, and to authorize the Mayor to execute any additional transactional documents. (District 1)

c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement with Dardenelle Long, in substantially the form attached, for the use of the barn on the Brown Acres golf course property, further identified as Tax Map No. 158I-G-001 at 406 Brown Road, for the keeping of animals as consistent with zoning, for a term of four (4) years beginning on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2027, with a rental rate of $200.00 per month. (District 6)
                                 
MAYOR’S OFFICE

d. A resolution adopting the City of Chattanooga 2023 Climate Action Plan.

POLICE

e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Knox Edwards, as special police officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.

PUBLIC WORKS

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-22-018-201, raise and lower manholes for Tennessee State paving projects, to Professional Concrete Finishing, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, for $449,675.00, with a contingency in the amount of $50,325.00, for a total amount of $500,000.00. (Districts 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9)

WASTEWATER

g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to execute a Third Amendment to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvements Plan (e2i2), an Interlocal Agreement for cost sharing between the City of Chattanooga and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, as part of the City of Chattanooga’s Consent Decree, and said amendment to extend the deadline to complete the project.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                   
TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2023
CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III, by adding Section 25-79, relative to enumeration of prohibited noises in all residential zones outside the Downtown Amplified Music District. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz)

PLANNING

b. 2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 03-14-2023)
2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept an award of $20,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds for the construction of a pavilion at Lookout Valley Park. (District 1)

b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $25,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the YMCA – Hamilton Family YMCA for the purposes of providing whole family programming and services to Chattanooga residents who experienced negative financial impacts as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (District 4)

c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $35,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to Brothers United International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters for the purposes of establishing the David J. Floyd Youth Summer Camp and continuing mentorship programming. (Districts 4 & 8)

d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to Chattanooga Empowerment Cowboys for the purposes of continuing mentorship programming through youth athletics. (District 7)

e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Ella Library for the purposes of continuing library and tutoring services to increase the literacy rate of students in Chattanooga. (District 7)

f. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $10,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Bethlehem Center for the purposes of making programming more accessible through the hiring of a community outreach manager. (District 7)
                                  
g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $42,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga for the purposes of upgrading and improving safety and security infrastructure at the 2312 Duncan Avenue Highland Park facility. (District 9)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (CARCOG) for the management of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownsfield Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) for a four (4) year term beginning on April 4, 2023.

FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER

i. A resolution authorizing the Family Justice Center to apply for, and if awarded, accept a continuation grant from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice for services provided to victims, for a grant period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, for an amount not to exceed $124,000.00.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

j. A resolution demonstrating the City of Chattanooga’s intent to adopt C-PACER enabling legislation.
k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Harlee Milligan to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, for a term beginning on April 5, 2023, and ending on April 4, 2024.

l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Deanne Bolton to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, for a term beginning on April 5, 2023, and ending on April 4, 2024.

m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Micah Chapman to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, for a term beginning on April 5, 2023, and ending on April 4, 2024.

PLANNING

n. Northgate Center Partnership-Hwy. 153 Corporation d/b/a Hixson Wine and Spirits (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 5230 Highway 153, Suite 140. (District 3)
                                
PARKS & OUTDOORS

o. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga and Austin Peay State University’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute to enter into an Interlocal Agreement to collaborate on promoting, creating, and restoring grasslands on city-owned lands where the program will help fulfill Resolution No. 30532 addressing the responsible management of city-owned natural resources and will reduce stormwater runoff, increase biodiversity, including pollinators, lawn maintenance costs, and many other benefits.

p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Parks & Outdoors to accept, if awarded, a grant in the amount of $100,000.00 from Kubota Hometown Proud for installation of trees and shrubs in equity zone parks, in an effort to reduce urban heat island effects.

PUBLIC WORKS

q. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on Greenwood Road, from Wilcox Blvd. to Eddings Street, designating it as “Commemorative Lee “Sonny” Mosley Jr. Road”. (District 9)

WASTEWATER

r. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to execute a Fourth Amendment to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvements Plan (e2i2), an Interlocal Agreement for cost sharing between the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, as part of the City of Chattanooga’s Consent Decree, and said amendment governing sewer flow and sewer system capital improvements.

s. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a lease with the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga, in substantially the form attached, for the design and construction of the City’s proposed wet weather equalization stations, to be located at 6000 Cornelison Road, identified as Tax Map No. 169D-A-001.02; 220 Cornelison Road, identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 157M-A-009.03; and 7148 Lee Highway, identified as Tax Map Nos. 139P-C-008.01 and 138M-C-002.01, for a term of six (6) years, for an annual amount of $1.00, subject to final closing.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.
                                
10. Other Business. (See Item Listed Below):

? Certificate of Compliance, Northgate Center Partnership-Hwy. 153 Corporation d/b/a Hixson Wine and Spirits, 5230 Highway 153, Suite 140. (District 3)

11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

12. Adjournment.

Latest Headlines
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2023
Kay McDaniel's Final Tennis Clinic To Take Place This June
Kay McDaniel's Final Tennis Clinic To Take Place This June
  • Sports
  • 3/24/2023
12-Year Old Shoots Himself While Mother Is Shopping; Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injury
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2023
PHOTOS: Prep Track Meet At Red Bank
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/24/2023
50-Year-Old Inmate Dies At Walker County Jail
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2023
HCSO School Resource Deputy Responds To Student Assault At Hixson Middle School
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2023
Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/24/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Dotley). III. Special Presentation. Proclamation ... more

12-Year Old Shoots Himself While Mother Is Shopping; Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injury
  • 3/24/2023

A 12-year old shot himself while in a vehicle waiting for his mother, who was shopping at a small plaza on Wilcox Street. Police were called to Pop's and Granny's Thrift Store, 3240 Wilcox ... more

50-Year-Old Inmate Dies At Walker County Jail
  • 3/24/2023

A 50-year-old Walker County inmate experienced a medical emergency early Friday morning. Officers and EMS initiated CPR and other life saving measures with the inmate while at the detention ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Finds Air Tag Sewn In Her Purse; Man Asked To Leave Condemned House
  • 3/24/2023
25 Sheets Of Plywood Stolen From Construction Site - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/24/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/24/2023
Judge Rules Meetings Of Judicial Advisory Commission Should Be Open To The Public
  • 3/23/2023
Woman Charged In Fatal Ooltewah Stabbing Found Guilty Of Reckless Aggravated Assault
  • 3/23/2023
Opinion
Alternative Energy Isn't Ready For Primetime
  • 3/24/2023
Through The Years At Wally's East Ridge
  • 3/23/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 24
  • 3/24/2023
The Most Honorable Walk Of A Lifetime
  • 3/24/2023
Just Another Republican Stunt
  • 3/24/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Missed Shots Doom Vols Again In Sweet Sixteen
Dan Fleser: Missed Shots Doom Vols Again In Sweet Sixteen
  • 3/24/2023
Randy Smith: Vols' Sweet 16 Loss Not Surprising
Randy Smith: Vols' Sweet 16 Loss Not Surprising
  • 3/24/2023
Florida Atlantic Ends Vols' March Madness Hopes, 62-55
  • 3/23/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Kay McDaniel's Final Tennis Clinic To Take Place This June
Kay McDaniel's Final Tennis Clinic To Take Place This June
  • 3/24/2023
Happenings
Public Invited To Ceremony For Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day March 29
  • 3/24/2023
The Salvation Army To Receive Large Donation From McCallie School For Easter Blessing Boxes
  • 3/24/2023
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
  • 3/23/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Road Closures Announced
  • 3/24/2023
Vietnam Veterans Day Activities Announced
  • 3/24/2023
Entertainment
May Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
May Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 3/24/2023
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Production Of Newsies Nominated For Prestigious Shuler Awards
  • 3/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
  • 3/24/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 3/24/2023
ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2023 Shuler Awards
  • 3/23/2023
Opinion
Alternative Energy Isn't Ready For Primetime
  • 3/24/2023
Through The Years At Wally's East Ridge
  • 3/23/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 24
  • 3/24/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Vincent Printing And BPGraphics Merge To Become Convergent Print Group
Vincent Printing And BPGraphics Merge To Become Convergent Print Group
  • 3/24/2023
Workout Anytime Has Ribbon Cutting For Relocated Hixson Club On Monday
  • 3/24/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly Appointed To Tennessee State Workforce Development Board
  • 3/24/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 16-22
  • 3/23/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/23/2023
Student Scene
Chambliss Law Honors Exceptional UTC Rollins College Of Business Students
  • 3/23/2023
Lee School Of Business Hosts “Diversity In Accounting Careers”
Lee School Of Business Hosts “Diversity In Accounting Careers”
  • 3/24/2023
CJ Diahate Heads To DC To Compete In National Chess Tournament
  • 3/24/2023
Living Well
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute Receives LAMP Center Of Excellence Distinction
  • 3/24/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces New CT
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces New CT
  • 3/24/2023
Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter Welcomes New Board Members
  • 3/23/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
America’s Most-Loved Fisherman Bill Dance To Appear At 2023 Bassmaster Classic In Knoxville
  • 3/24/2023
Tree Climbers To Compete At East Lake Park
  • 3/23/2023
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
  • 3/23/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
  • 3/23/2023
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
Obituaries
Emogene Jeffries White
Emogene Jeffries White
  • 3/24/2023
Clifton Steve Montgomery, Sr. (Steve)
Clifton Steve Montgomery, Sr. (Steve)
  • 3/24/2023
Sarah Frances Fuller
Sarah Frances Fuller
  • 3/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
  • 3/23/2023