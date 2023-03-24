Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Dotley).



III. Special Presentation.

Proclamation - National Vietnam War Veterans Day



IV. Minute Approval.

By Councilman Chip Henderson

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III, by adding Section 25-79, relative to enumeration of prohibited noises in all residential zones outside the Downtown Amplified Music District.

PLANNING
b. 2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 03-14-2023) A resolution authorizing the Mayor to jointly with Hamilton County enter into an Agreement for Easement with Tennessee American Water Company, in substantially the form attached, to purchase a 20 foot wide easement of approximately 2,950 linear feet, which is approximately 1.35 acres, for current and future underground water lines, at the purchase price of $55,000.00, with all proceeds to be equally divided with Hamilton County, and to authorize the Mayor to execute any additional transactional documents. (District 1)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement with Dardenelle Long, in substantially the form attached, for the use of the barn on the Brown Acres golf course property, further identified as Tax Map No. 158I-G-001 at 406 Brown Road, for the keeping of animals as consistent with zoning, for a term of four (4) years beginning on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2027, with a rental rate of $200.00 per month. (District 6)MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution adopting the City of Chattanooga 2023 Climate Action Plan.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Knox Edwards, as special police officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PUBLIC WORKSf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-22-018-201, raise and lower manholes for Tennessee State paving projects, to Professional Concrete Finishing, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, for $449,675.00, with a contingency in the amount of $50,325.00, for a total amount of $500,000.00. (Districts 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9)WASTEWATERg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to execute a Third Amendment to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvements Plan (e2i2), an Interlocal Agreement for cost sharing between the City of Chattanooga and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, as part of the City of Chattanooga’s Consent Decree, and said amendment to extend the deadline to complete the project.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2023CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. PLANNINGb. 2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 03-14-2023) A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept an award of $20,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds for the construction of a pavilion at Lookout Valley Park. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $25,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the YMCA – Hamilton Family YMCA for the purposes of providing whole family programming and services to Chattanooga residents who experienced negative financial impacts as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (District 4)c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $35,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to Brothers United International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters for the purposes of establishing the David J. Floyd Youth Summer Camp and continuing mentorship programming. (Districts 4 & 8)d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to Chattanooga Empowerment Cowboys for the purposes of continuing mentorship programming through youth athletics. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Ella Library for the purposes of continuing library and tutoring services to increase the literacy rate of students in Chattanooga. (District 7)f. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $10,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Bethlehem Center for the purposes of making programming more accessible through the hiring of a community outreach manager. (District 7)g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $42,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga for the purposes of upgrading and improving safety and security infrastructure at the 2312 Duncan Avenue Highland Park facility. (District 9)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (CARCOG) for the management of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownsfield Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) for a four (4) year term beginning on April 4, 2023.FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERi. A resolution authorizing the Family Justice Center to apply for, and if awarded, accept a continuation grant from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice for services provided to victims, for a grant period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, for an amount not to exceed $124,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEj. A resolution demonstrating the City of Chattanooga’s intent to adopt C-PACER enabling legislation.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Harlee Milligan to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, for a term beginning on April 5, 2023, and ending on April 4, 2024.l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Deanne Bolton to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, for a term beginning on April 5, 2023, and ending on April 4, 2024.m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Micah Chapman to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, for a term beginning on April 5, 2023, and ending on April 4, 2024.PLANNINGn. Northgate Center Partnership-Hwy. 153 Corporation d/b/a Hixson Wine and Spirits (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 5230 Highway 153, Suite 140. (District 3)PARKS & OUTDOORSo. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga and Austin Peay State University’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute to enter into an Interlocal Agreement to collaborate on promoting, creating, and restoring grasslands on city-owned lands where the program will help fulfill Resolution No. 30532 addressing the responsible management of city-owned natural resources and will reduce stormwater runoff, increase biodiversity, including pollinators, lawn maintenance costs, and many other benefits.p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Parks & Outdoors to accept, if awarded, a grant in the amount of $100,000.00 from Kubota Hometown Proud for installation of trees and shrubs in equity zone parks, in an effort to reduce urban heat island effects.PUBLIC WORKSq. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on Greenwood Road, from Wilcox Blvd. to Eddings Street, designating it as “Commemorative Lee “Sonny” Mosley Jr. Road”. (District 9)WASTEWATERr. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to execute a Fourth Amendment to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvements Plan (e2i2), an Interlocal Agreement for cost sharing between the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, as part of the City of Chattanooga’s Consent Decree, and said amendment governing sewer flow and sewer system capital improvements.s. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a lease with the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga, in substantially the form attached, for the design and construction of the City’s proposed wet weather equalization stations, to be located at 6000 Cornelison Road, identified as Tax Map No. 169D-A-001.02; 220 Cornelison Road, identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 157M-A-009.03; and 7148 Lee Highway, identified as Tax Map Nos. 139P-C-008.01 and 138M-C-002.01, for a term of six (6) years, for an annual amount of $1.00, subject to final closing.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (See Item Listed Below):? Certificate of Compliance, Northgate Center Partnership-Hwy. 153 Corporation d/b/a Hixson Wine and Spirits, 5230 Highway 153, Suite 140. (District 3)11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.