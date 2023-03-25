Police Blotter: Man's Wallet Stolen From Unlocked Car Overnight; Mother Pays $420 For Daughter Who Took 2 "Boots" Placed On Her Tires

A man at a residence on E. 34th Street told police he discovered that his vehicle had been entered that morning around 7:45 a.m. and his wallet was stolen from inside, but there was no damage. He last saw it when he got home at about 6 p.m. the night before, and he believes he may have left it unlocked.

* * *

Police spoke with a man at Waterford Place Apartments, 6220 Shallowford Road, who said he last saw his vehicle there around 5:30 p.m. the day before, and he normally leaves it locked. He said when he got back to it that morning around 8:30 a.m., he discovered one of the doors was slightly open and the vehicle had been entered. The glovebox was open and the inside had been ransacked. He doesn’t believe anything was taken. There was no damage, except for some scratches around the door lock, which may have been picked open.

* * *

A woman on Sheridan Avenue told police she wanted her brother to leave the residence, to which he complied after speaking with officers.

* * *

A man at America's Best Value Inn, 7638 Lee Hwy., told police he believes someone has hacked his phone to remove settings, but when he went to show police, the settings were available. The man also said someone has caused his phone to open apps to burn through his data. He said he believes someone has taken data from his phone. The man did not have proof of his accusations, but wished to document his complaints. He said he would be following up with his attorney. He said he had taken the phone to AT&T and he said they also recommended to make a police report.

* * *

A woman on Memphis Drive told police she had locked her keys in the car with a dog. She also thought her ex-boyfriend was on the property with another female. The ex-boyfriend is currently in jail. Officers assisted her in opening her vehicle and gave her a couple numbers for crisis assistance. She has experienced a few traumatic events the last couple months which likely led to the confusion that night. The woman went inside with her dogs.

* * *

While on routine patrol on 7400 Lee Hwy., an officer saw an unoccupied gray Nissan Altima parked with its lights off on the side of the road facing opposite to the direction of travel. The officer saw the driver's side window was lowered and numerous miscellaneous items scattered within. Among these items was a pair of jumper cables in the front passenger seat. The vehicle was run by dispatch and didn’t come back stolen but was found to be registered to an owner on Wheeler Avenue a significant distance away. The report was filed in the event the car was reported stolen in the near future.

* * *

A loss prevention officer at Kohl’s at 1812 Gunbarrel Road told police two females entered the store and selected $2,242 worth of items and were attempting to conceal them. While the employee was speaking with one of the females, the other female left the store with $370 worth of items and left the area. The employee showed police video of the incident and provided photos.

* * *

A woman told police said she was involved in an accident with no injuries. She said she was driving her vehicle on Bonny Oaks Drive when she rear-ended another vehicle that came to a sudden complete stop. The woman said she believes the other driver was distracted by a house fire that was in the area. She said she never saw the brake lights of the vehicle light-up. The other driver said she didn’t want to call police and drove away. That's when the woman proceeded to drive home to Wheeler Street and report the incident. She didn’t want an accident report, she just wanted to have a report made in case the other driver decided to make a claim.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street told police she had left her car parked in the parking lot of her residence, and when she returned a few hours later, the sunroof window had been shattered. Police found a rock inside the vehicle.

* * *

An employee of AL Towing told police she placed a "boot" immobilizer on a silver Nissan Rogue (TN tag) due to it being parked in a prohibited parking lot with signs posted at E. 10th Street and Douglas Street. The driver of the Nissan, a white female, was seen changing the tire and placing the boot in the trunk of the vehicle before leaving the scene to a unknown location. The employee said this same woman stole the other "boot" as well last week. She said she would decline prosecution if the woman paid for the charges of each "boot" service, plus the cost of any damage to the "boots." The employee showed police cell phone footage of the theft. Through investigation, Police were able to make contact with the registered owner of the Nissan Rogue. The woman said her daughter drives the Nissan Rogue and would be the suspect. She told police her daughter resides at Douglas Heights Apartments, and is currently a college student at UTC. The woman and her daughter responded to the scene. The daughter was able to bring both stolen "boots" back to the employee while police were on scene. One of the "boots" appeared to be damaged. The mother paid the employee for the damaged "boot" ($120), plus the cost of two occurrences, ($150 x2). The total dollar amount paid to the employee came to $420. Everyone left the scene without incident.