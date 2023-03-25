2 People Shot At Hotel On Williams Street

Chattanooga Police said two people were shot at a hotel in the 2400 block of Williams Street on Saturday night.

A Motel 6 and a Comfort Inn are in that block.

The incident happened at 6:56 p.m.

After responding to a report of a shooting, police found two people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police investigations continue.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).