Tent Shoplifted From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers were asked to check the well-being of an individual who appeared to be unresponsive in a vehicle parked at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The individual, who had been sleeping, advised that they had gotten into an argument with their roommate and had slept in their car during the night.

An individual reported domestic abuse from a former partner in the 5500 block of Ray Lane. The incident was found to have occurred in East Ridge and the individual was referred to East Ridge police.

An individual attempted to return a tent they had just shoplifted off the shelf at the Walmart. When they were told that they could not return the item the individual fled the store with the stolen tent in hand.

An officer responded to a residential alarm in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. The alarm had been activated by out of town guests. Everything checked out okay.

An officer was called to the Taco Bell after a vehicle had been parked too close to a customer’s car which prevented the customer from re-entering their own vehicle. The owner of the other car was found to be an employee who was able to move their car without issue.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A traffic stop in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license and possession of burglary tools. The driver was also found to be a Collegedale fugitive and was arrested on three Collegedale warrants for failure to appear, theft, and criminal conspiracy.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a two-vehicle crash in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. There were no injuries.

A two-vehicle rear-and collision was reported in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the arrest of a vehicle occupant for a Hamilton County warrant for aggravated assault.

A 911 hangup came in from the 9100 block of Leyland Drive. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI.

Officers responded to a disorder at the Springhill Suites in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. One individual was arrested for public intoxication.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 11000 block of Blair Road after a tree fell onto a moving vehicle. The driver complained of minor injuries but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office, who had been dispatched to the 8500 block of Old Cleveland Pike for a fight. The participants had separated and run from law enforcement. One participant was located by a Collegedale officer and was turned over to the sheriff’s deputies.

An officer responded to the 3800 block of University Drive after receiving a report of a young child running down the road toward Camp Road. Nothing was located.

A concerned citizen requested an officer to check on a person who was possibly not breathing at the Imagination Station. The individual was found to be taking a nap while enjoying the park on a warm sunny day.

An officer was dispatched to check on a broken down vehicle in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Marion County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a failure to appear warrant and a bond revocation warrant from a previous driving on a suspended license charge.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office who were searching for a burglary suspect that had run from them in the 8300 block of Apison Pike. Collegedale officers located the suspect in the nearby woods and detained them for the sheriff’s deputies.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office in the 8200 block of Thoroughbred Drive after receiving a call regarding kids pointing a pistol at passing cars and houses while walking down the street. The kids were not located.

An officer was able to reunite a lost child with their parents at the Imagination Station.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the vehicle occupant being arrested for felony possession of fentanyl and four Hamilton County warrants.

Police responded to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after it was reported that an intoxicated person had fallen asleep on a resident’s patio. The individual was taken into custody for harassment, public intoxication, and aggravated criminal trespass.

Officers got out with a driver in the 8300 block of Apison Pike after an intoxicated passenger had jumped out of their vehicle. The intoxicated passenger was advised to remain in the vehicle and was allowed to leave with the driver.

Officers were waved down again by the driver of the intoxicated passenger, this time in the 9200 block of Lee Highway, after the passenger had again jumped out of the vehicle in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The intoxicated individual was placed into protective custody and charged with public intoxication. They were transported to the jail.

Officers checked the well-being of an individual walking in the 9400 block of Apison Pike. Everything checked out okay.

A nearby resident reported that a vehicle had been sitting in the area of Edgmon and Tallant Roads reviving their engine for thirty minutes. There were no noise violations when officers checked the area.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a fight in progress involving six individuals in the 8200 block of Thoroughbred Drive. A Collegedale officer arrived on scene and detained the primary aggressor until sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene.

Walmart employees reported a theft. The individual was identified and charges are pending.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. One individual was found to be in violation of a protection order and was arrested.

A citizen reported concerns of a neighbor’s bonfire in the 4900 block of Pine Circle. The fire was extinguished prior to police arrival.

An officer was requested to respond to the campus of Southern Adventist University after an individual reported that two trucks had been parked with their lights off when the individual had gotten into their own vehicle. The trucks’ lights came on when they got into their vehicle and had pulled out of the lot behind them. The vehicles were gone when the officer arrived.

An officer made contact with two individuals on the property of Collegedale Academy who had taken an orange traffic barrel from the Apison Pike construction zone. They were instructed to return the barrel.

An officer worked a minor parking lot crash in the Taco Bell parking lot after two vehicles struck each other in the drive through line.

An alarm was activated at the Cracker Barrel. Everything checked out okay.

Officers responded to a loud music complaint at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The occupants were advised to turn their music down.

Officers responded to a loud music complaint at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. The occupants were advised to turn their music down.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a crash involving injuries in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from a registration violation.

A struck deer was located in the 4400 block of University Drive and was euthanized.



