Boat Catches Fire At Chickamauga Lock Monday Morning

Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department fought a boat fire Monday morning.

Units responded to the 5500 block of Trailhead Drive to a marine fire at the Chickamauga Lock at 11:37 a.m.

Smoke and flames were visible on arrival. Everyone was off the burning vessel and on the shore.

CFD’s fireboats were used to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries.

CPD, CFD, HCEMS, CFD Special Operations and TWRA responded. Cleanup efforts are in progress.