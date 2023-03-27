County Schools Condemn "Despicable Act"

Hamilton County Schools officials said, in response to the Nashville school shooting, “Our thoughts are with the families of the students and staff who were senselessly gunned down at Covenant School in Nashville this morning.

"As parents, educators, and human beings, the hearts of our HCS team go out to the entire community that is coping with the horrific trauma caused by this despicable act. Tragedies like this should never occur, yet they continue with increasing frequency – this time within our own Tennessee borders.

"Education is a foundational right in our democracy, one our children deserve to exercise in warm and safe learning environments that allow them to thrive and prepare for unlimited futures. As we have said before, change does not happen without intentional and deliberate collaboration in our communities. As a school system, we will continue to use our resources and our voice to be a part of community wide solutions to protect our children.”