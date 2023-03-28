Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Shirtless Man Standing On Car Just Getting Out Of The Rain; Man's $2,000 Hybrid Bike Stolen By Homeless Man

  • Tuesday, March 28, 2023

An anonymous caller told police there was an individual standing on cars at 3454 Chandler Ave. Police spoke with a man who said he was under the breezeway trying to stay out of the rain. The man did not have a shirt and was shaking from the cold. He said he was homeless and was trying to get to the apartments nearby where he thought his friend lived. Police asked if he needed any medical attention and if he was of sound mind, to which he said he was ok. Police offered to take him to the Community Kitchen at 727 E, 11th St, to which he accepted. Police transported the man there and were able to provide him a t-shirt.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a gray Ford Fusion around the 2700 block of Broad Street with an expired tag (4/30/22). Police put on their emergency lights and the vehicle proceeded to park in one of the parking spaces of Mike's Smokehouse (3147 Broad St). As the officer was calling in the stop over the radio, the Ford Fusion went into reverse and despite police blowing their horn several times, the Ford Fusion with it's rear bumper struck the front of the patrol car. Another officer arrived on scene and contacted traffic. The traffic supervisor said if there is no damage to either of the vehicles and the driver of the Ford Fusion not want a report, the officer should write a miscellaneous report
outlining the incident.

* * *

A man was seen by employees at the Food City, 6951 Lee Hwy., concealing merchandise. They observed the man examine merchandise on the aisle shelf in front of him while he slid a pack a lighters from the shelf behind him and concealed it on his person. The man admitted to the deception. The man was trespassed from the store.

* * *

A woman at the plasma donation center, 5744 Brainerd Road, told police she noticed a man and woman come inside the business and start arguing. She said the man raised his voice at the woman and, a short time later, left the business. She said she wanted the man trespassed from the property
Police then spoke with the man, who was located in the parking lot outside the business, an informed him was trespassed from the property, to which he complied and left the scene.

* * *

An employee at the Dollar General, 3210 Wilcox Blvd., told police a woman came into the store wanting to return some items. He said she wanted a cash refund, but had purchased the items with a card, so a cash refund would not be possible. He said the woman became extremely agitated and at one point tried to walk around the counter to speak with him. He said he told the woman to leave and she did not initially, but she was gone when police arrived. The man said he would call back if the woman ever returned, and would like to trespass her at that point.

* * *

A man on Foster Road called police and said another man was asking him a bunch of suspicious questions and following him. He said the man had his hands in his pants, and he was not sure if it was a gun or not. Police checked the man and he did not have a gun. Police told the caller he was clear to leave and go back home if he wanted to.

* * *

While cleaning out his patrol vehicle during shift, an officer located a ROHM - RG10 located in the rear right passenger seat floorboard. The firearm did not have live rounds; however, it did include four spent casings. Supervisors and Gun Team members were notified. After reviewing camera footage, it's unclear who intended on leaving the firearm behind. The gun was turned to CPD Property.

* * *

Police observed a black sedan stopped in the middle of the road going onto Barton Avenue from Frazier Avenue. The vehicle started to back up on a one way road at 298 Barton Ave. The vehicle stopped once it noticed the patrol vehicle. Police turned onto Barton Avenue in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle sped off the scene. Police were unable to locate it. A BOLO was issued.

* * *

The manager at the Circle K, 2514 Amnicola Hwy., told police that she had two beer cans stolen from her shop. A man could be seen opening the door to the beer cooler on camera, and he appeared to place the cans into his pant's pockets. He had also taken a pack of Starbursts. The man exited the store with the items, but returned because he also needed to purchase gas. At this time the manager asked if he would like to pay for the Starbursts as well, and he declined and gave them back. The manager then checked the camera because of the suspicious activity and saw that he had also taken the beer. This is when the manager called police to report the theft. She was able to get a Tennessee license plate of the car the man drove. Police checked the location where the vehicle was registered, but were unable to locate the man. A report was given to the manager. Police will continue to investigate.

* * *

A man told police that around 6:34 a.m. his hybrid bicycle that was secured to a pole on Adams Street, was taken. Video surveillance showed an older black male (possibly homeless) wearing a green jacket, cut the lock that was securing the bicycle. The man was seen walking away with the bicycle toward Rossville Avenue. The bike is worth around $2,000. Photos of the suspect, and stock photo of the bike was sent out to CPD wide in an attempt to ID the suspect.

Latest Headlines
Hit And Run Crash Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/28/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/28/2023
Police Blotter: Shirtless Man Standing On Car Just Getting Out Of The Rain; Man's $2,000 Hybrid Bike Stolen By Homeless Man
  • Breaking News
  • 3/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/28/2023
McCallie Lacrosse Defeats Ravenwood, 14-8
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/27/2023
Phillips Hurls Canes Past Central
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/27/2023
Breaking News
Hit And Run Crash Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/28/2023

A hit and run crash was reported from the Walmart parking lot after an individual had returned to their vehicle to discover a large amount of damage to their vehicle that was consistent with ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/28/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Shirtless Man Standing On Car Just Getting Out Of The Rain; Man's $2,000 Hybrid Bike Stolen By Homeless Man
  • 3/28/2023

An anonymous caller told police there was an individual standing on cars at 3454 Chandler Ave. Police spoke with a man who said he was under the breezeway trying to stay out of the rain. The ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/28/2023
Construction Prompts Opening Of New US 27 South Exit To Broad Street
  • 3/27/2023
Police Blotter: Man Calls Police To Get His Backpack And Jackets From Girlfriend; Woman Says Jesus Has Her Phone
  • 3/27/2023
Town Hall With Tennessee AG Skrmetti Postponed Due To School Shooting In Nashville
  • 3/27/2023
Boat Catches Fire At Chickamauga Lock Monday Morning
  • 3/27/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Lost A Little Known Heroine Today
  • 3/25/2023
The Most Honorable Walk Of A Lifetime
  • 3/24/2023
Unity Group's Testimony On Tennessee Juneteenth Legal State Holiday
  • 3/27/2023
Consequences Of Criminalization Of Homelessness
  • 3/27/2023
Public Education Is Worth Fighting For
  • 3/27/2023
Sports
Randy Smith: March Madness Features More Than 1 Cinderella
Randy Smith: March Madness Features More Than 1 Cinderella
  • 3/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Stagnant Offense Keeps Lady Vols Out Of Elite Eight
Dan Fleser: Stagnant Offense Keeps Lady Vols Out Of Elite Eight
  • 3/26/2023
Red Wolves Play To Draw With Northern Colorado
  • 3/26/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Mocs Men's Tennis Beats Mercer 4-3 at Home
  • 3/26/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Let Your Light Shine
Life With Ferris: Let Your Light Shine
  • 3/27/2023
Whitfield County Courthouse To House Memorabilia From Bandy Heritage Center
Whitfield County Courthouse To House Memorabilia From Bandy Heritage Center
  • 3/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Edward H. “Boss” Crump - Memphis (1874-1954)
Jerry Summers: Edward H. “Boss” Crump - Memphis (1874-1954)
  • 3/28/2023
River Gallery Presents Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo April 1
River Gallery Presents Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo April 1
  • 3/27/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Ella Lingston Of Coco Assante
  • 3/27/2023
Entertainment
Campus Composers Concert Set For April 3 At Roland Hayes Concert Hall
Campus Composers Concert Set For April 3 At Roland Hayes Concert Hall
  • 3/27/2023
May Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
May Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 3/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 1)
  • 3/28/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 3/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
  • 3/24/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Lost A Little Known Heroine Today
  • 3/25/2023
The Most Honorable Walk Of A Lifetime
  • 3/24/2023
Unity Group's Testimony On Tennessee Juneteenth Legal State Holiday
  • 3/27/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
People’s Choice Voting Begins In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
People’s Choice Voting Begins In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 3/27/2023
National Intelligent Transportation CEO To Tour UTC-led Chattanooga Smart Corridor And Testbed
National Intelligent Transportation CEO To Tour UTC-led Chattanooga Smart Corridor And Testbed
  • 3/27/2023
Gas Prices Rise 8.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/27/2023
Real Estate
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 16-22
  • 3/23/2023
Student Scene
High School Sophomores And Juniors Invited To Coast-To-Coast College Fair On April 11
  • 3/27/2023
GPS Awards Fletcher Bright Fellowship For 2023-24
GPS Awards Fletcher Bright Fellowship For 2023-24
  • 3/27/2023
Baylor Announces Upper School Leadership Changes
Baylor Announces Upper School Leadership Changes
  • 3/27/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Leads National Research Study Creating A New Standard Of Care For Stroke Patients
  • 3/27/2023
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Spring Banquet To Benefit Pregnant Women In Crisis
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Spring Banquet To Benefit Pregnant Women In Crisis
  • 3/27/2023
Dr. Delashmitt Named In The Becker’s Hospital Review Hospital And Health System CMOs to Know
Dr. Delashmitt Named In The Becker’s Hospital Review Hospital And Health System CMOs to Know
  • 3/24/2023
Memories
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
  • 3/27/2023
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Outdoors
2nd Annual Cleanup Challenge Is April 17-23
  • 3/27/2023
Hunting Seasons Preview Held At Commission Meeting
  • 3/27/2023
TWRA Requests Public Input For 2024 Fishing Regulations
  • 3/27/2023
Travel
Baylor School Students Assist Tennessee Aquarium Scientists To Study, Save 1 Of America’s Most-Endangered Fish
  • 3/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Church
Woodlands Gathering Church To Host Gregory Baney Speaking On Indigenous Peoples History In The U.S.
  • 3/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: It's About Transformation, Not Information
Bob Tamasy: It's About Transformation, Not Information
  • 3/27/2023
Jehovah’s Witnesses Hosts Program On Facing The Future With Confidence
Jehovah’s Witnesses Hosts Program On Facing The Future With Confidence
  • 3/27/2023
Obituaries
Mary E. Peoples
Mary E. Peoples
  • 3/27/2023
Melissa Kay Stone Donnelly
Melissa Kay Stone Donnelly
  • 3/27/2023
Shirley Ann McGhee
Shirley Ann McGhee
  • 3/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Webb, Stella Rose (Athens)
Webb, Stella Rose (Athens)
  • 3/27/2023
Revis, Leland "Bill" F. (Dayton)
Revis, Leland "Bill" F. (Dayton)
  • 3/27/2023
Bauer, Charlene Marie (Cleveland)
  • 3/27/2023