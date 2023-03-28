Police Blotter: Shirtless Man Standing On Car Just Getting Out Of The Rain; Man's $2,000 Hybrid Bike Stolen By Homeless Man

An anonymous caller told police there was an individual standing on cars at 3454 Chandler Ave. Police spoke with a man who said he was under the breezeway trying to stay out of the rain. The man did not have a shirt and was shaking from the cold. He said he was homeless and was trying to get to the apartments nearby where he thought his friend lived. Police asked if he needed any medical attention and if he was of sound mind, to which he said he was ok. Police offered to take him to the Community Kitchen at 727 E, 11th St, to which he accepted. Police transported the man there and were able to provide him a t-shirt.



* * *

While on patrol, police observed a gray Ford Fusion around the 2700 block of Broad Street with an expired tag (4/30/22). Police put on their emergency lights and the vehicle proceeded to park in one of the parking spaces of Mike's Smokehouse (3147 Broad St). As the officer was calling in the stop over the radio, the Ford Fusion went into reverse and despite police blowing their horn several times, the Ford Fusion with it's rear bumper struck the front of the patrol car. Another officer arrived on scene and contacted traffic. The traffic supervisor said if there is no damage to either of the vehicles and the driver of the Ford Fusion not want a report, the officer should write a miscellaneous report

outlining the incident.

* * *

A man was seen by employees at the Food City, 6951 Lee Hwy., concealing merchandise. They observed the man examine merchandise on the aisle shelf in front of him while he slid a pack a lighters from the shelf behind him and concealed it on his person. The man admitted to the deception. The man was trespassed from the store.

* * *

A woman at the plasma donation center, 5744 Brainerd Road, told police she noticed a man and woman come inside the business and start arguing. She said the man raised his voice at the woman and, a short time later, left the business. She said she wanted the man trespassed from the property

Police then spoke with the man, who was located in the parking lot outside the business, an informed him was trespassed from the property, to which he complied and left the scene.

* * *

An employee at the Dollar General, 3210 Wilcox Blvd., told police a woman came into the store wanting to return some items. He said she wanted a cash refund, but had purchased the items with a card, so a cash refund would not be possible. He said the woman became extremely agitated and at one point tried to walk around the counter to speak with him. He said he told the woman to leave and she did not initially, but she was gone when police arrived. The man said he would call back if the woman ever returned, and would like to trespass her at that point.

* * *

A man on Foster Road called police and said another man was asking him a bunch of suspicious questions and following him. He said the man had his hands in his pants, and he was not sure if it was a gun or not. Police checked the man and he did not have a gun. Police told the caller he was clear to leave and go back home if he wanted to.

* * *

While cleaning out his patrol vehicle during shift, an officer located a ROHM - RG10 located in the rear right passenger seat floorboard. The firearm did not have live rounds; however, it did include four spent casings. Supervisors and Gun Team members were notified. After reviewing camera footage, it's unclear who intended on leaving the firearm behind. The gun was turned to CPD Property.

* * *

Police observed a black sedan stopped in the middle of the road going onto Barton Avenue from Frazier Avenue. The vehicle started to back up on a one way road at 298 Barton Ave. The vehicle stopped once it noticed the patrol vehicle. Police turned onto Barton Avenue in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle sped off the scene. Police were unable to locate it. A BOLO was issued.

* * *

The manager at the Circle K, 2514 Amnicola Hwy., told police that she had two beer cans stolen from her shop. A man could be seen opening the door to the beer cooler on camera, and he appeared to place the cans into his pant's pockets. He had also taken a pack of Starbursts. The man exited the store with the items, but returned because he also needed to purchase gas. At this time the manager asked if he would like to pay for the Starbursts as well, and he declined and gave them back. The manager then checked the camera because of the suspicious activity and saw that he had also taken the beer. This is when the manager called police to report the theft. She was able to get a Tennessee license plate of the car the man drove. Police checked the location where the vehicle was registered, but were unable to locate the man. A report was given to the manager. Police will continue to investigate.

* * *

A man told police that around 6:34 a.m. his hybrid bicycle that was secured to a pole on Adams Street, was taken. Video surveillance showed an older black male (possibly homeless) wearing a green jacket, cut the lock that was securing the bicycle. The man was seen walking away with the bicycle toward Rossville Avenue. The bike is worth around $2,000. Photos of the suspect, and stock photo of the bike was sent out to CPD wide in an attempt to ID the suspect.