Man Gets 140 Months In Federal Prison For Firing Rifle Shots At Men Who Worked For His Grandmother

A Chattanooga man who authorities say fired shots with an AK-47 style rifle at two men who had done work for his grandmother has been sentenced to serve 140 months in federal prison.

Thaddius Montgomery appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

On March 20, 2019, the Chattanooga Police Department responded to Ocoee Street in reference to a disorder with a weapon/shots fired call. Upon arrival, CPD officers spoke with two people who said Montgomery shot at them with the assault rifle from the porch at 2401 Ocoee St.

The pair said they did construction work and odd jobs for Montgomery's grandmother. On the morning of March 20, 2019, one of the men received a phone call from Montgomery, who asked them to come to his grandmother’s house to discuss jobs.

They traveled to the grandmother’s house in separate vehicles. They knocked on the door, but Montgomery was not there, so they left.

A few minutes later, they were asked to come back to the house. They traveled back towards the grandmother’s house. As they approached Ocoee Street from Wheeler Avenue, they saw Montgomery standing on the porch across the street from the grandmother’s house with a rifle in his hand.

Montgomery then began to fire multiple shots at them, it was stated.

One of the men sped away and stopped a gas station down the street. He observed a bullet hole just above the windshield on the passenger side of his vehicle and a bullet inside his vehicle.

Police recovered a projectile from the floor mat of that vehicle. Police also recovered seven 7.62 shell casings from the yard of 2401 Ocoee St. These casings were directly adjacent to the porch the men said Montgomery was standing on when he fired.

Prosecutors said Montgomery was a convicted felon, having sustained at least the following felony convictions: aggravated burglary (3) and attempted possession of cocaine for resale.