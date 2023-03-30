Police Blotter: Couple Choose Back Of Target For Overnight Accommodations; Women Arguing On Facebook Messenger Seek Police Help

A suspicious vehicle behind the Target at 5579 Hwy. 153. Police spoke with a couple who were parked on the back side of Target, who were asleep in the rear of the vehicle. They told police they were traveling through Tennessee and came to Chattanooga for the day. This is a young couple and chose to sleep in their car. The couple said they chose the back of the building to be out of sight and out of mind.



* * *

An anonymous caller told police a white male was behind a residence on Fagan Street throwing items around. Police spoke with the man, who was asleep in his truck that was parked in the backyard of the residence. He said he was staying there with the owner's permission because he had been doing some work for him, and had been asleep for about three hours. The man had a valid ID and negative warrants. Police left the man to his own devices.

* * *

An employee at the medical offices at 1726 Gunbarrel Road told police a homeless black male was at the business sleeping in front of the front entrance door. The employee requested the man be criminally trespassed and said he is not welcome back. Police spoke with the man, who identified himself, and told him that he is no longer allowed back on the property. While awaiting the man's departure, police spoke with three other employees inside the front entrance, who all said the man makes them uncomfortable. The man left the area.

* * *

A man at the Park Village Apartments, 701 N Germantown Road, told police he wanted to report suspicious activity from a neighbor's apartment. Police found the man was incoherent and appeared to be experiencing some sort of paranoia in regards to his downstairs neighbor. He reported "BJ" was calling him a snitch and mentioned cameras being in his apartment. Earlier in the morning, police had been dispatched to the neighbor's apartment by the same man after he reported a

woman's scream was heard from the apartment. This was found to be inaccurate, as the sole occupant at that time in the apartment was a man, who appeared to have been awakened by police. Police noted the man may continue to report "suspicious" activity with his neighbor.

* * *

Hamilton County Sheriffs Office recovered a firearm. The Firearm was reported stolen out of Chattanooga. Police will be attempting to find the owner of the handgun. The Firearm was a Ruger LCP 380.

* * *

A purse was found at One Northshore Apartments, 200 Manufacturers Road. An employee told police that a resident had found a ladies clutch purse on the sidewalk and had left it with the office, believing it belonged to another resident. The employee said that they had no residents in the complex by the name of the woman whose belongings were found in the purse, and she needed to turn it over to police to get it returned to the woman. When checking the small purse, it did contain the Tennessee drivers license for a woman. The purse had no cash, but did contain the woman’s SSN card and bank cards. The purse was taken to the Chattanooga Police Property Room to be held for safe keeping until the woman could be located.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was at work at Parkridge Hospital, her Chevy Equinox (TN tag) was damaged on the driver's side rear quarter. It is unknown how the damage occurred or by whom.

* * *

A woman on E. 13th Street told police someone had entered her vehicle sometime overnight. She last saw the vehicle there the previous night around 11 p.m., and it had been left unlocked. She said her Social Security card and three gift cards, worth about $100, were stolen from inside.

* * *

Police observed a broken down vehicle in the roadway in the 4500 block of Hixson Pike. The vehicle bore an unregistered VIN#. As the vehicle was parked in the road in the turn lane, clearly obstructing traffic, police called for a tow. R&D wrecker responded to the scene and towed the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Stone Ridge Drive told police she and another woman had been in an argument via text. Police observed a Facebook Messenger thread of the two women arguing back and forth about the woman's recently deceased ex-husband. Police told the woman to block the other woman on all avenues of communication to prevent further contact.