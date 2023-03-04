Police Blotter: Upset Man Says Neighbors Threw Bottle And Toy In His Yard; Man Magnet Fishing Finds Gun

A man on Roanoke Avenue told police he was upset because he believes his next-door neighbors threw a bottle and plastic toy in his yard and his dogs chewed them. The man said he has had an ongoing problem with his neighbors and wished to have the occurrence documented.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police someone was using his PayPal account to make purchases ($400). The address where items are being shipped is in Austin, Tex.

* * *

A woman at Ruby Falls at 1720 S. Scenic Hwy. told police she had discovered some damage on her 2021 Volvo XD90, including a dent and a scratch on the driver side of the vehicle behind the rear door. She considers it to be a medium amount of damage. There is no proof of how it was done.

* * *

Police responded to Talley Road where there was a stuck U-haul moving trailer halfway in the roadway and halfway in a driveway. The truck was loaded to capacity and unable to travel up the incline of the driveway with the weight of the property inside. While on scene the vehicle operator placed the truck into reverse, causing the trailer hitch of the truck to damage a small portion of Talley Road and damaging the vehicle's trailer hitch. Public Works was notified while on-scene but the damage is small in comparison to several portions of the road that contain potholes/wash out damage. The truck was able to get free during this action by the driver.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police sometime overnight, his BMW was parked on the street and was damaged on the passenger side of the vehicle.

* * *

While on patrol on E. 3rd Street and N. Holtzclaw Avenue, an officer saw a red Ford Fusion with its hazard lights on. The officer spoke with the driver who said her vehicle broke down and didn't know why. The officer asked the woman if she had a tow truck on the way and she said no. The officer told her they would have to call a tow truck because the vehicle was blocking traffic. Ace Towing hauled away the vehicle.

* * *

While on patrol on Ivy Street, an officer noticed a cream Chrysler 300 with a temporary tag parked in a strange location. The vehicle was parked on a street that didn’t have houses nearby. Also, there were multiple almost empty parking lots with entrances on this street and would be closer to the businesses in the area. There was plentiful open parking in front of nearby residences as well. The officer also noticed that the driver and passenger windows on the vehicle were all the way down. The vehicle was registered on Feb. 16 to a man in Georgia and displayed that registered temporary tag.

* * *

A man on Harrison Pike told police he believes a certain man stole his Chime debit card from his mailbox. The man said he has been locked out of his account and received a text message saying his Chime account's phone has been changed to the same number the man believes to be the other man’s and has been communicating with him through text messages. The man also said that the Chime account had no funds in it. The man wishes to prosecute for theft of property pending further investigation.

* * *

A man on Harrison Pike told officers he was magnet fishing and found a firearm, a Smith and Wesson 2.0 9mm. Police saw the firearm was loaded and had a partial serial number. Police ran the partial serial number via dispatch but were unable to obtain further information regarding the firearm. The firearm will be turned into property.