Police Say Teen With Ski Mask Went Into Home Of Murder Victim On Dodson Avenue

Chattanooga Police said a Dodson Avenue man was killed Friday afternoon after one man went into his house with a ski mask, then shots were fired toward the house after the man exited.

Henry Davis, 19, of 835 N. Germantown Road; Marvin Menifee, 20, of 4622 Paw Trail, and Renyetta Lowe, 34, of 1809 Rubio St., are all charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Deountay Brown.

It happened in the 3300 block of Dodson Avenue.

Police said Davis was the one entering the house, staying 5-6 minutes.

Video shows Davis entering a red car occupied by Menifee and Ms. Lowe. It was later identified as a maroon 2006 Lincoln Zephyr. Shots were fired toward the house and the victim was hit. He died later after being rushed to the hospital.

The suspects were pulled over in a traffic stop on Saturday night.

They are under $500,000 bond each.