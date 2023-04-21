Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  Friday, April 21, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: WASTEWATER

a. MR-2023-0005 EA Homes LP (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 7531 Pinewood Drive, beginning at MH# S149B002 thence northwest 317 feet to MH# S149B003 thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH# S149B004, Tax Map No.

149C-A-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: WASTEWATER

a. MR-2023-0030 Angel Franky Martinez (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of Ridgewood Drive, beginning at MH#S156F093, thence southwest 120 feet to MH#S156F016, Tax Map No. 156F-M-003, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff) (Added with permission by Chair Dotley)
                  
VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30548, reallocating $1,448,742.00 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) for the acquisition, renovation, and operation of a hotel/motel to serve as a non-congregate emergency shelter, to be reallocated for any Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID eligible activities.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nicole Heyman to the Chattanooga Housing Authority Board, for a term beginning on April 25, 2023, and ending on June 1, 2023.

PARKS & OUTDOORS

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) with AstroTurf Construction Corporation, for the Jim Frost Stadium – conversion of natural grass field to synthetic turf to the Donation and Funding Agreement, to increase by $78,762.00 due to subgrade remediation, addition of Frost Stadium logo, double base anchors, and other construction changes for a revised payment amount of $161,262.00. (District 8)

PUBLIC WORKS

d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew year three (3) of a four (4) year term for the On-Call blanket contracts, for the Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing Services, Contract No. E-21-002-301, with the following seven (7) consultant firms: (1) Geoservices, LLC; (2) Geosyntec Consultants; (3) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (4) S&ME, Inc.; (5) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (6) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (7) Thompson Engineering, Inc., based upon the three (3) service categories of geotechnical, construction materials testing, and environmental services for each qualified consultant, for an annual amount of $1.5 million to be used by all departments.

e. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31478, for the On-Call blanket contract(s) for On-Call Design and Plan Production Services, Contract No. S-20-004-100, so as to change the contracting name of (9) Chazen, to the contracting name of LaBella Associates, effective as of December 31, 2021.
                                  
VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2023
CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

3. Special Presentations.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: WASTEWATER

a. MR-2023-0030 Angel Franky Martinez (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of Ridgewood Drive, beginning at MH#S156F093, thence southwest 120 feet to MH#S156F016, Tax Map No. 156F-M-003, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff) (Added with permission by Chair Dotley)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: FIRE

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section 10-5, as amended, so as to exclude certain property located at 481 Shurlock Road, to be removed from the Brainerd Road Fire District Boundary, subject to certain conditions.

7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to accept an award of $10,358.64 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the installation of security lighting around the John A. Patton Community Center walking track. (District 1)
                      
b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Chattanooga Unite for the purposes of providing free dental care services and treatment to qualifying veterans in Chattanooga. (District 4)

c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $7,500.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Word Empowerment Church for the purposes of increasing access to affordable childcare through the expansion of their daycare center. (District 4)

d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $18,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Chattanooga Public Library for the installation and two (2) years of servicing of a library locker located at the Eastdale Community Center. (District 9)

e. A resolution confirming the appointment of Nathaniel Doss, III to the Shallowford Region Community Advisory Committee for District 9, with a term beginning on May 3, 2023, and ending May 3, 2025. (District 9)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quitclaim Deed to Convey the City of Chattanooga fifty (50%) percent interest in the delinquent tax parcel at 7700 Basswood Drive, further identified as Tax Map No. 129L-D-024.02, to Hamilton County, Tennessee. (District 5)

g. A resolution authorizing an additional $20,000.00 distribution of Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the Chattanooga Community Housing Organization (CHODO) for roof replacement for low and moderate income individuals.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Anthony Sammons as the Chief Equity Officer.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

